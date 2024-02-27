‌WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as skillful Renuka leaves No.1 ranked batter dumbstruck by flattening stumps





Winning the toss and field first has been most teams' motto in the second edition of Women’s Premier League thus far and RCB did the same on Tuesday. Captain Smriti Mandhana’s decision was well-backed by her new-ball menace Renuka Singh Thakur who cleaned up Gujarat Giants’ skipper Beth Mooney in her second over of the match.

Following an out-swinger beating the outside edge of the southpaw on the second ball of the third over, Renuka pitched a good length delivery that swung into Mooney and beat her inside edge to knock down the off stump. Mooney was a tad late to act and committed on the front foot to play behind the line but unfortunately, played the wrong line and let the bowler’s variations get the better of her. Seeing the stumps uprooted and befuddling the World’s No. 1 ranked batter in Women’s T20Is, Renuka roared up in celebration leaving the Twitterverse in awe of her bowling mastery.

