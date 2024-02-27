WPL 2024 | Twitter erupts as skillful Renuka leaves No.1 ranked batter dumbstruck by flattening stumps
Renuka Thakur drew first blood by removing Beth Mooney against Gujarat Giants on Tuesday|
The worldwide rise of franchise leagues provides an opportunity to players to test themselves against the best in the world and when the efforts yield fruitful results, they often leaves the athlete overjoyed. Such was the case Renuka Thakur after she left Beth Mooney bewildered.
Following an out-swinger beating the outside edge of the southpaw on the second ball of the third over, Renuka pitched a good length delivery that swung into Mooney and beat her inside edge to knock down the off stump. Mooney was a tad late to act and committed on the front foot to play behind the line but unfortunately, played the wrong line and let the bowler’s variations get the better of her. Seeing the stumps uprooted and befuddling the World’s No. 1 ranked batter in Women’s T20Is, Renuka roared up in celebration leaving the Twitterverse in awe of her bowling mastery.
Big wicket!
Through the gates 🔥🔥— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 27, 2024
Renuka Singh gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🤩
Gujarat Giants lose Captain Beth Mooney.
Match Centre 💻📱 https://t.co/wV0BEgbN42#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG | @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/vdw6vQpFZp
Captain departs
Through the gates 🔥🔥— Mukesh Meena (@MukeshMeena0000) February 27, 2024
Renuka Singh gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🤩
Gujarat Giants lose Captain Beth Mooney.#อุเทนถวาย #NATO #viralvideo #HimachalPradesh#TATAWPL | #RCBvGG pic.twitter.com/VcrzWlJWhh
Bye bye
Renuka strikes , Beth Mooney gone 🔥🔥♥️— KING VIRAT KOHLI (@UJJWAL_0_27) February 27, 2024
Queen
Wow Swing Queen "Renuka"— 765💔 (@_____eureka____) February 27, 2024
Mooney gone !!#RCBvGG
Finally
Had to be today! Renuka does it finally! It is Beth Mooney! Done & dusted!#Cricket#WPL2024#India— Saurav Yadav (@Sauravgood) February 27, 2024
Biggie
Renuka gets the big one. Mooney gone!!— Ahmad Hussain (@Ahmad_Pak_) February 27, 2024
Cleaned!
Renuka Singh Thakur cleans up Beth Mooney! 🔥— Ritesh Sharma (@Ritesh_Sharma11) February 27, 2024
So good to see Renuka back in form ...#WPL2024 #RCBvGG #CricketTwitter
1st one down
Renuka Singh Clean Bowled GG Captain Beth Mooney first wicket for RCB.#WPL2024 #RCBvGG #TATAWPL #Cricket #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/Fc3NcTRQB9— cine_sdn (@sdn789_) February 27, 2024
Crowd loved it
Renuka Singh gets the Chinnaswamy crowd going 🤩— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) February 27, 2024
Gujarat Giants lose Captain Beth Mooney.#WPL2024 #RCBWvsGGW #Vina2024 #King #PSL9 pic.twitter.com/qRX1lM5Vs7
Mass
Renuka mass in Chinnaswamy 🔥🥵— Cheeku (@AjitVirat1718) February 27, 2024
Clean bowled mooney 😁#RCBvGG