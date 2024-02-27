More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB’s fielding chaos as dropped catch and run-outs go begging in lone delivery

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

All’s well that ends well. As much as Royal Challengers Bangalore would have desired such, it wasn’t the case on the final ball of the first innings against Gujarat Giants when a dropped catch and a run-out chance resulted in the same ball, leading to a chaotic end for the home side.

The RCB bowlers backed their captain’s decision to field first brilliantly by keeping the opposition in check at various stages of the game. With constant fall of wickets throughout the innings, Dayalan Hemalatha seemed to fight a lone battle for the Giants, staying unbridled at the end that was epitomized by a fielding mess from the hosts.

The last delivery of the innings saw RCB’s best bowler of the day, Sophie Molineux, dish a low full-toss much outside the stumps that Hemalatha miscued towards the long off fielder. Local girl Shreyanka Patil failed to take the regulation chance off the batters’ front foot loft but quickly regained poise and induced a direct hit from the deep towards the bowler’s end. Nevertheless, Hemalatha’s full-fledged dive had sealed a double before the bails were off the groove. 

However, seeing the ball ricochet behind the bowler, Hemalatha quickly got on her feet to risk a third run. Simultaneously, Molineux fetched the ball and made an erratic throw towards the wicketkeeper who immediately leaped and parried the ball in an attempt to run out. As Hemalatha was far away from the frame at the time, this could have well resulted in a last ball run out but the erred attempt from Richa ended up offering Hemalatha a third survival in a single delivery. 

The Twitterverse closely followed this incident and could not shy away from offering their views. 

