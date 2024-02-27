WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to RCB’s fielding chaos as dropped catch and run-outs go begging in lone delivery
All’s well that ends well. As much as Royal Challengers Bangalore would have desired such, it wasn’t the case on the final ball of the first innings against Gujarat Giants when a dropped catch and a run-out chance resulted in the same ball, leading to a chaotic end for the home side.
The last delivery of the innings saw RCB’s best bowler of the day, Sophie Molineux, dish a low full-toss much outside the stumps that Hemalatha miscued towards the long off fielder. Local girl Shreyanka Patil failed to take the regulation chance off the batters’ front foot loft but quickly regained poise and induced a direct hit from the deep towards the bowler’s end. Nevertheless, Hemalatha’s full-fledged dive had sealed a double before the bails were off the groove.
However, seeing the ball ricochet behind the bowler, Hemalatha quickly got on her feet to risk a third run. Simultaneously, Molineux fetched the ball and made an erratic throw towards the wicketkeeper who immediately leaped and parried the ball in an attempt to run out. As Hemalatha was far away from the frame at the time, this could have well resulted in a last ball run out but the erred attempt from Richa ended up offering Hemalatha a third survival in a single delivery.
The Twitterverse closely followed this incident and could not shy away from offering their views.
Peak RCB moment!
February 27, 2024
She did it!
WTF SHREYANKA HOW CAN U DROP THAT CATCH— Starlord Vol.2 (@NotTheStarlord) February 27, 2024
And a missed run out
Shreyanka 💔 drop catch— Dhalapathy Cohli 🇮🇳 (@DineshRam2505) February 27, 2024
Superb start
Smriti arrived...what a start for RCB 🔥#RCBWvsGGW— Vinay (@VIINAY24) February 27, 2024
We're here
RCB nation, we’re here to win the cup! #RCBWvsGGW— Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) February 27, 2024
True
Smriti looks in great touch 🔥🔥🔥— SunnySideUp (RCB SZN) (@filter__coffee) February 27, 2024
No Nazar
No Nazar to RCB girls 🧿🤞🏻— 🦋M🦋 (@butterflyy1807) February 27, 2024
Fiery start
#smrtimandhana 1st over 13 runs #rcb #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Y7sjA9yroz— Lucky Kourav (@LuckyKourav5) February 27, 2024
Too loud
The RCB crowd is too Loud 📢📢— Fan_𝔸𝔸 (@Ravindar_Bunny_) February 27, 2024
~ Phoebe#RCB #RCBWvsGGW
Total domination
What a bowling performance by RCB as they Gujarat post 107/7 in 20 overs.— SportMAN (@impankajk007) February 27, 2024
Total Domination by RCB at Chinnaswamy. pic.twitter.com/FDcLuQYV49