PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Pressure is nothing more than the shadow of great opportunity, yet some people succumb to pressure and lose the opportunity. Islamabad's wicketkeeper, Azam Khan, replicated something similar with a run-out miss by failing to grab an incoming throw and hitting the stumps with gloves.

‌Islamabad United’s decision to bowl first yielded great results initially as they managed to scalp Karachi opener Tim Siefert in the third over with a brilliant stumping by Azam Khan. However, the Karachi brigade managed to stabilize their innings with Leus du Plooy and Shan Massod guiding their side to 46/1 at the end of the powerplay. However, Azam showcased a blunder right after the powerplay as he missed a run out by hitting the stumps with the gloves.

In the eighth over's third delivery, Shan Masood skillfully directed a length ball from Agha Salman towards extra cover. Seizing the opportunity, Leus du Plooy initiated a quick single. However, du Plooy faced a delay in reaching the opposite end, as an agile throw from extra cover reached the gloveman swiftly. Acting promptly, Azam dislodged the bails as du Plooy dove to make his ground. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, injecting a moment of suspense. Upon reviewing the replay, it became apparent that Azam, in his eagerness, attempted to dislodge the bails before securing the ball, which had slipped through his gloves. Azam's blunder granted du Plooy a reprieve, allowing him to exhale in relief.

Nevertheless, du Plooy's time at the crease was short-lived as Salman's subsequent delivery, a swift length ball, deceived him, causing the ball to smash with the stumps. The Islamabad team experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, with Captain Shadab expressing joy and congratulating Azam afterwards.

The Twitterverse didn't hesitate to laugh at Azam Khan’s failed attempt for the runout and celebrate Salman's bowling. 

