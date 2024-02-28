PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves
Pressure is nothing more than the shadow of great opportunity, yet some people succumb to pressure and lose the opportunity. Islamabad's wicketkeeper, Azam Khan, replicated something similar with a run-out miss by failing to grab an incoming throw and hitting the stumps with gloves.
In the eighth over's third delivery, Shan Masood skillfully directed a length ball from Agha Salman towards extra cover. Seizing the opportunity, Leus du Plooy initiated a quick single. However, du Plooy faced a delay in reaching the opposite end, as an agile throw from extra cover reached the gloveman swiftly. Acting promptly, Azam dislodged the bails as du Plooy dove to make his ground. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, injecting a moment of suspense. Upon reviewing the replay, it became apparent that Azam, in his eagerness, attempted to dislodge the bails before securing the ball, which had slipped through his gloves. Azam's blunder granted du Plooy a reprieve, allowing him to exhale in relief.
Nevertheless, du Plooy's time at the crease was short-lived as Salman's subsequent delivery, a swift length ball, deceived him, causing the ball to smash with the stumps. The Islamabad team experienced a rollercoaster of emotions, with Captain Shadab expressing joy and congratulating Azam afterwards.
The Twitterverse didn't hesitate to laugh at Azam Khan’s failed attempt for the runout and celebrate Salman's bowling.
February 28, 2024
Basic rule of wicket keeping , need to have a sitting stance before the bowler delivers and as soon as ball hits the pitch, one needs to get up, however Azam Khan considering his mediocre fitness level doesn’t abide to this basic rule, perhaps prone to errors while keeping. Hope… pic.twitter.com/U20rjcJorJ— FC (@fad08) February 28, 2024
That Collection was Legendry from Azam Khan 😵💫 pic.twitter.com/6JvtRRas5H— Furqan Hameed (@iFurqanH) February 28, 2024
Azam Khan appealing for run out after not collecting the ball#PSL9 #IUvKK— Mehreen Khan (@Mehreen_khan529) February 28, 2024
Kya keeping karta azam khan 😂#HBLPSL2024 pic.twitter.com/SRRpCo7RnW— ЅᏦᎽ (@13hamdard) February 28, 2024
Azam Khan missed the run out chance after dropping the ball, then Salman bowled du Plooy, no need of any fielder! #PSL9 #PSL2024 #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/dd4lAV59Xg— Aqdas Rehman (@AqdasRehman) February 28, 2024
Amazing work by Azam Khan to miss the stumping so Agha can get the wicket on the next ball 👍🏼— 🕷 Childish Ghambino 🍉 (@Sarkhail7Khan) February 28, 2024
That fumble by Azam Khan resulting in a missed opportunity does not cost Islamabad, as Salman Ali Agha has cleaned up Leus du Plooy very next ball!— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) February 28, 2024
24 off 15 for the South African, on PSL debut.
Azam khan😆 pic.twitter.com/lROIhd4dcc— Riyaz 🖤❤ (@Drunks_Monkey) February 28, 2024
Azam Khan setting the bails off with his hands why would he not disclose this— Syed (@Elnenyesta2) February 28, 2024