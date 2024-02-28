PSL 2024| Twitter erupts as Azam Khan’s run-out attempt goes haywire after hitting stumps with gloves

In the eighth over's third delivery, Shan Masood skillfully directed a length ball from Agha Salman towards extra cover. Seizing the opportunity, Leus du Plooy initiated a quick single. However, du Plooy faced a delay in reaching the opposite end, as an agile throw from extra cover reached the gloveman swiftly. Acting promptly, Azam dislodged the bails as du Plooy dove to make his ground. The on-field umpire referred the decision to the third umpire, injecting a moment of suspense. Upon reviewing the replay, it became apparent that Azam, in his eagerness, attempted to dislodge the bails before securing the ball, which had slipped through his gloves. Azam's blunder granted du Plooy a reprieve, allowing him to exhale in relief.