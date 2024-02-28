More Options

PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Each cricketer strives to give their utmost on the field, however, the relentless pursuit of excellence without acknowledging a teammate's move may lead to unfortunate collisions leading to injuries. Similarly, Shadab Khan and Alex Hales thudded on Wednesday, barely escaping a big injury.

‌Despite struggling in the top and middle order, the Karachi Kings made a comeback with Kieron Pollard playing a crucial role in helping them achieve a respectable total. Pollard and Irfan Khan turned the tide in the 13th over when the team was struggling at 89/5. The partnership between the two resulted in a solid 76-run stand, with the Caribbean all-rounder leading the charge with an impressive strike rate of 171.4. While aiming for a half-century, Pollard's efforts to finish strong were thwarted on the last ball of the innings. A collision between Islamabad’s Alex Hales and Shadab Khan near the boundary line not only prevented a crucial four but also showcased their commitment to the game.

On the final delivery of the 20th over by Hunain Shah, Pollard capitalized on a full toss and drove it forcefully down the ground. Simultaneously, Hales, positioned at long off, and Shadab, covering long on, sprinted to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary. Despite Hales managing to touch the ball, a collision with Shadab caused it to slip from his grasp. The two players found themselves on the ground, prompting the physio to intervene. Fortunately, both Hales and Shadab quickly recovered, demonstrating their resilience as they briskly walked back to the dugout.

The Twitterverse reacted to the collision and came to social media to pour out their emotion.

