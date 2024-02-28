PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision

‌Despite struggling in the top and middle order, the Karachi Kings made a comeback with Kieron Pollard playing a crucial role in helping them achieve a respectable total. Pollard and Irfan Khan turned the tide in the 13th over when the team was struggling at 89/5. The partnership between the two resulted in a solid 76-run stand, with the Caribbean all-rounder leading the charge with an impressive strike rate of 171.4. While aiming for a half-century, Pollard's efforts to finish strong were thwarted on the last ball of the innings. A collision between Islamabad’s Alex Hales and Shadab Khan near the boundary line not only prevented a crucial four but also showcased their commitment to the game.