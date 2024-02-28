PSL 2024| Twitter reacts as Alex Hales and Shadab Khan narrowly escape serious injury following collision
Each cricketer strives to give their utmost on the field, however, the relentless pursuit of excellence without acknowledging a teammate's move may lead to unfortunate collisions leading to injuries. Similarly, Shadab Khan and Alex Hales thudded on Wednesday, barely escaping a big injury.
On the final delivery of the 20th over by Hunain Shah, Pollard capitalized on a full toss and drove it forcefully down the ground. Simultaneously, Hales, positioned at long off, and Shadab, covering long on, sprinted to prevent the ball from reaching the boundary. Despite Hales managing to touch the ball, a collision with Shadab caused it to slip from his grasp. The two players found themselves on the ground, prompting the physio to intervene. Fortunately, both Hales and Shadab quickly recovered, demonstrating their resilience as they briskly walked back to the dugout.
The Twitterverse reacted to the collision and came to social media to pour out their emotion.
February 28, 2024
Update: Nothing to worry about, both Alex Hales & Shadab Khan are fine and will continue to play. No replacement is done. #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/Pes4a3YRVt— Ahmad Haseeb (@iamAhmadhaseeb) February 28, 2024
Shadab’s downfall started when he crashed into Asif Ali during AC22. Now he crashed again into Hales.#PSL2024— Abdul-Rafay (@juicyfulltoss) February 28, 2024
Nasty collision between Shadab and Hales in the deep on the last ball of the innings— Asad Jutt (@AsadZah54391890) February 28, 2024
Can Karachi defend 166?#PSL9 #KKvIU pic.twitter.com/7atf4TkrUQ
Hit very hard..hope Hales and Shadab both are fine🥺💔#PSL2024 #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/Yq1E3Rr0JL— Zeeshan (Shani) (@ShaniInfluncer) February 28, 2024
Shadab collides this time with Hales— Syeda Laiba Afroze (@laiba_afroze) February 28, 2024
Pollard/Niazi ran for four runs 🤣#PSL2024 #biryanivsburgers #iuvskk pic.twitter.com/5ayKJ3Xyvv
Shadab khan and Alex hales collusion 😶🌫️😶🌫️😶🌫️ Hope they are fine!!!#HBLPSL2024 #PSL9 #KKvIU #WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/rib3V6AkYV— Shahid wani (@shayu9682) February 28, 2024
Nasty Collision Between Shadab And Hales 🤕🤞 #PSL9 #HBLPSL9 #SanaJaved #BabarAzam #Lahore #viralvideo #MadamThiefMinister#ImranKhanPTI #Halwa pic.twitter.com/UOSiPJOz6h— Waleed Haider (@WaleedH93658902) February 28, 2024
Alex Hales And Shadab khan Collided with each other Pollard Finsh The Innings with four— Zain (@Muhammadzain056) February 28, 2024
Islambad need 166 to win#HBLPSL9 #KKvIU #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/rv7fSs7Iyu
Hit very hard..hope Hales and Shadab both are fine🥺💔#PSL2024 #PSL9Updates pic.twitter.com/PEnvXvYqBt— Ayan (@Ayan_032) February 28, 2024