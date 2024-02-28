‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to batting prowess trump Mumbai as Warriorz go off the mark





Brief scores: MI: 161/6 (20)[ Hayley Matthews: 55 (47), Yastika Bhatia: 26(22); Grace Harris: 4-0-20-1] lost to UPW: 163/3 [Kiran Navgire: 57(31), Grace Harris: 38* (17); Issy Wong: 3-0-30-2]

Like any other day in the Bengaluru leg, the toss-winning team elected to field first, and a high-flying Mumbai Indians saw a 5-run opening stand on the back of Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews’ effort. Although the former left for 22-ball 26, Nat-Sciver Brunt added 42 runs with a scratchy-looking Matthews for the second wicket before the former fell prey to a messy runout. With the scoreboard reading 92/2 in 12.5 overs, the defending champions could score just twenty runs until the second timeout at the cusp of the 16th over, for the loss of Matthews at 55 (47). Their middle-order batters including Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar and Issy Wong displayed quick cameos to help Mumbai post 161/6 at the end of the overs.

In reply, the Uttar Pradesh-based unit got off to a rollicking start as the new opening partner, Kiran Navgire released the pressure off skipper Alyssa Healy with some flamboyant strokes inside the field restrictions. The tag team racked up 61 runs inside the powerplay that included Navgire striking four boundaries against Issy Wong in the third over. The right-handed duo continued the assault after the powerplay, leaving the scorecard at 75/0 in seven overs at the cusp of strategic timeout. Right after fetching her maiden WPL fifty in 25 balls, the 29-year-old was stumped in the tenth over. Tahlia McGrath and Alyssa Healy followed suit her in the next over off Wong, sprinkling some hope to the Mumbai side. However, Grace Harris and Deepti Sharma had other plans as the pair attacked the MI bowlers making them look toothless. While Deepti anchored the innings, Grace charged them to overhaul the chase with 21 balls to spare.

