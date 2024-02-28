‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to shrewd Ecclestone outsmarting Matthews in chess versus checkers run out

As the two batters were stuck midway through the strip in search of a quick single, Matthews gestured at Sciver-Brunt to hurry towards the keeper’s end after seeing the throw made at the non-striker’s end in an attempt to sacrifice her wicket. However, Ecclestone turned the tables as she grasped the white rock and threw it towards the wicketkeeper despite the batter being far away from making ground at her end itself. This baffled the batting pair’s strategy and denied the sacrifice as Healy whipped the bails in a jiffy before the English all-rounder could even reach the frame after crossing over.