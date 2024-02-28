More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter reacts to shrewd Ecclestone outsmarting Matthews in chess versus checkers run out

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Cricket has more in common with chess when it comes to strategies and decision-making. Wednesday’s WPL 2024 encounter between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz saw a good example when Sophie Ecclestone outsmarted Hayley Matthews’ sacrificial run out to leave Nat-Sciver Brunt upset.

Following two victories in the mega-event, the opening duo of Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia offered a 50-run stand before the latter got out. This set up the tone for a 42-run second-wicket partnership before an erratic mess-up led to Nat-Sciver Brunt ending up run out via Sophie Ecclestone’s smart work.

On the fifth delivery of the 13th over, Ecclestone dished a good length delivery near the top of the off stump that the right-hander rocked back to pat it towards the cover region. Poonam Khemnar there picked the ball in quick haste trying to run out the batter reaching at the non-striker’s end. 

As the two batters were stuck midway through the strip in search of a quick single, Matthews gestured at Sciver-Brunt to hurry towards the keeper’s end after seeing the throw made at the non-striker’s end in an attempt to sacrifice her wicket. However, Ecclestone turned the tables as she grasped the white rock and threw it towards the wicketkeeper despite the batter being far away from making ground at her end itself. This baffled the batting pair’s strategy and denied the sacrifice as Healy whipped the bails in a jiffy before the English all-rounder could even reach the frame after crossing over. 

Seeing three fielders included in a run-out and Ecclestone outsmarting Matthews thought-process, the Twitterverse could relate the incident to chess versus checkers.

