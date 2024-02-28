More Options

‌WPL 2024 | Twitter shocked by bizarre umpiring howler almost selling Mathews down the river

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Humans make mistakes but a blunder from a professional in a high-octane stage may be unpardonable. The WPL 2024 have seen some umpiring errors thus far in the tourney with a blunder on Wednesday when Grace Harris almost got the better of Hayley Matthews due to an umpiring botch.

In quest of their first win in the mega-event, UP Warriorz bowlers kept the MI openers in check halfway through the powerplay. In an attempt to up the ante, Matthews tried to manufacture hard-hand strokes, one of which would almost send her back to the dugout unless a review overturned an umpiring howler.

Following the first boundary of the innings on the second ball of the fourth over, Harris sprayed a full-pitched off-break, flat and outside the off-stump line that Matthews tried to chase. Seeing the width on offer, the Caribbean star rocked back for a cut and the umpire thought the outside edge was nicked to the wicketkeeper. Even Alyssa Healy and the bowler appealed as there was a noise along with the act. 

However, Matthews seemed stunned by the verdict and opted for the review immediately. Soon after, the broadcast directed the rock-and-roll towards the TV umpire who observed a clear gap of around three-four fingers between the ball’ and the outside edge via Ultraedge. Henceforth, the original decision given by Abhijeet Bengeri had to be overturned and Harris who was seen celebrating the wicket was denied the scalp.

