WPL 2024 | Twitter shocked by bizarre umpiring howler almost selling Mathews down the river
Humans make mistakes but a blunder from a professional in a high-octane stage may be unpardonable. The WPL 2024 have seen some umpiring errors thus far in the tourney with a blunder on Wednesday when Grace Harris almost got the better of Hayley Matthews due to an umpiring botch.
Following the first boundary of the innings on the second ball of the fourth over, Harris sprayed a full-pitched off-break, flat and outside the off-stump line that Matthews tried to chase. Seeing the width on offer, the Caribbean star rocked back for a cut and the umpire thought the outside edge was nicked to the wicketkeeper. Even Alyssa Healy and the bowler appealed as there was a noise along with the act.
However, Matthews seemed stunned by the verdict and opted for the review immediately. Soon after, the broadcast directed the rock-and-roll towards the TV umpire who observed a clear gap of around three-four fingers between the ball’ and the outside edge via Ultraedge. Henceforth, the original decision given by Abhijeet Bengeri had to be overturned and Harris who was seen celebrating the wicket was denied the scalp.
February 28, 2024
This is not correct!
Oh damn!!— Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) February 28, 2024
Umpire and third umpire both blind
Umpire gave this out and third umpire said ball close to the bat
Poor umpiring throughout the tournament. Apna Shreyas Iyer accha tha pic.twitter.com/njv6ndyzdg
How can this happen in such big league!
They gave this as out. The level of umpiring is very low in WPL. pic.twitter.com/7TWB9bg8Tz— Rama (@HatwreckOP) February 28, 2024
That's horrible!
Kitni ghatiya umpiring ho rhi hai Wpl me bat aur ball ke bich me zameen asman ka gap hota hai aur umpire ungli raise kardeta hai 😭 acha hua drs hai WPL— Jethiya (@8Jethiya) February 28, 2024
Hahaha!
Any stat, like how many decisions of female umpires got overturned after DRS vs decisions of Male umpires in this WPL???— Amogh (@Amogh_09) February 28, 2024
I feel female umpires doing great job when it comes to umpiring ..
Very poor umpiring!
Umpiring has been really atrocious in WPL so far. How on the earth he gave Mathews out— Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) February 28, 2024
LOL!
The level of umpiring in this WPL is pathetic 😂😂😂😂— Simpcity (@TheIPLTroll) February 28, 2024
.
What do you expect from a tinpot league. #WPL2024
This is terrible!
Umpiring has been so poor in the WPL— 🛠️ (@L0RDSTARC) February 28, 2024
Must be 10th pass!
I really want to know what's the criteria for the umpires for umpiring in this wpl— Rishabh (@Rishabh21991811) February 28, 2024
Bahot Gandhaa!
Itna Ganda umpiring 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pls bring good quality umpires #WPL— ᴀɴɪ (@Aniii0008) February 28, 2024
Heyy Prabhuuu!
Bc isko out de diya 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/it5sLoy5WR— TZ𝕏Kraken🇮🇳 (@TZxKRAKEN) February 27, 2024