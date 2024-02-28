‌WPL 2024 | Twitter shocked by bizarre umpiring howler almost selling Mathews down the river





In quest of their first win in the mega-event, UP Warriorz bowlers kept the MI openers in check halfway through the powerplay. In an attempt to up the ante, Matthews tried to manufacture hard-hand strokes, one of which would almost send her back to the dugout unless a review overturned an umpiring howler.

Following the first boundary of the innings on the second ball of the fourth over, Harris sprayed a full-pitched off-break, flat and outside the off-stump line that Matthews tried to chase. Seeing the width on offer, the Caribbean star rocked back for a cut and the umpire thought the outside edge was nicked to the wicketkeeper. Even Alyssa Healy and the bowler appealed as there was a noise along with the act.

However, Matthews seemed stunned by the verdict and opted for the review immediately. Soon after, the broadcast directed the rock-and-roll towards the TV umpire who observed a clear gap of around three-four fingers between the ball’ and the outside edge via Ultraedge. Henceforth, the original decision given by Abhijeet Bengeri had to be overturned and Harris who was seen celebrating the wicket was denied the scalp.

LOL! Kya tha?

This is not correct!

Oh damn!!



Umpire and third umpire both blind



Umpire gave this out and third umpire said ball close to the bat



Poor umpiring throughout the tournament. Apna Shreyas Iyer accha tha pic.twitter.com/njv6ndyzdg — Vinesh Bhai (@vlp1994) February 28, 2024

How can this happen in such big league!

They gave this as out. The level of umpiring is very low in WPL. pic.twitter.com/7TWB9bg8Tz — Rama (@HatwreckOP) February 28, 2024

That's horrible!

Kitni ghatiya umpiring ho rhi hai Wpl me bat aur ball ke bich me zameen asman ka gap hota hai aur umpire ungli raise kardeta hai 😭 acha hua drs hai WPL — Jethiya (@8Jethiya) February 28, 2024

Hahaha!

Any stat, like how many decisions of female umpires got overturned after DRS vs decisions of Male umpires in this WPL???



I feel female umpires doing great job when it comes to umpiring .. — Amogh (@Amogh_09) February 28, 2024

Very poor umpiring!

Umpiring has been really atrocious in WPL so far. How on the earth he gave Mathews out — Pankil Sheth (@PankilSheth19) February 28, 2024

LOL!

The level of umpiring in this WPL is pathetic 😂😂😂😂

.

What do you expect from a tinpot league. #WPL2024 — Simpcity (@TheIPLTroll) February 28, 2024

This is terrible!

Umpiring has been so poor in the WPL — 🛠️ (@L0RDSTARC) February 28, 2024

Must be 10th pass!

I really want to know what's the criteria for the umpires for umpiring in this wpl — Rishabh (@Rishabh21991811) February 28, 2024

Bahot Gandhaa!

Itna Ganda umpiring 🤮🤮🤮🤮 pls bring good quality umpires #WPL — ᴀɴɪ (@Aniii0008) February 28, 2024

Heyy Prabhuuu!