‌Bumrah returns, Rahul unavailable as BCCI announces Dharamsala Test squad 





The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the updated squad for the fifth Test against England on Thursday. The good news for the Indian contingent is that Bumrah is back in the squad after being rested in the Ranchi Test due to workload management.

With a lot of experience missing in the Indian batting order, the selectors waited patiently to have a call on Rahul’s availability. Unfortunately, the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to recover from a quadriceps injury that he sustained during the Hyderabad Test and has been ruled out of the ultimate encounter of the series. He is under the careful supervision of the BCCI Medical team who are in coordination with ‘specialists in London’.

The BCCI release also stated that Washington Sundar has been released from the squad and that the all-rounder could take part in the Ranji Trophy semi-final match against Mumbai in the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

India has already sealed the Anthony de Mello Test series with a 3-1 lead against England. However, the last match cannot be termed as a dead rubber as crucial World Test Championship points are up for grabs.

Updated India Squad for 5th Test:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.







