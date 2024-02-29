IPL 2024 | Lucknow Super Giants announces Nicholas Pooran as their vice-captain for the upcoming season
Indian Premier League franchise Lucknow Super Giants has appointed West Indies power-hitter Nicholas Pooran as the vice-captain for the upcoming season. The 28-year-old Trinidadian takes over the role from Krunal Pandya, who captained the side last season due to KL Rahul’s injury.
In a recent development, KL Rahul has been sidelined due to injury and will miss the final test against England in Dharamshala. With Lucknow appointing Pooran as the vice-captain, there's a chance that the former West Indies captain could potentially lead the team in the initial matches if Rahul remains unavailable due to his injury.
During the 2023 auction, the Super Giants successfully acquired Pooran for INR 16 crore, marking him as the costliest wicketkeeper purchase in the history of the IPL. With a strike rate of almost 173, the powerful Caribbean batsman displayed his skills in the IPL 2023 season by accumulating 358 runs. His aggressive approach to batting is anticipated to offer a substantial enhancement to Lucknow's batting lineup.