NZ vs AUS | Flamboyant Green ton nullifies Henry onslaught in green Wellington on riveting Day 1

The relatively new opening pair of Steve Smith and Usman Khawaja found themselves up against the odds after being put in to bat first on a pacer's haven but the former's idiosyncratic technique coupled with the latter's resilience ensured the visitors nearly got through the first two hours unscathed with a 61-run opening stand. The opening blow was eventually delivered by Matt Henry right at the stroke of Lunch after Smith nicked behind for 31 with Tom Blundell taking an exceptional catch in front of first slip. Soon after, Scott Kuggeleijn made it a double whammy on the other side of the break by ending Marnus Labuschagne's 27-ball struggle for a solitary run.