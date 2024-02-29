More Options

NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as laughing Starc wipes out flapping Green with full-blooded drive

NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as laughing Starc wipes out flapping Green with full-blooded drive

80

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Mitchell Starc inadvertently produced a highly entertaining sequence of play in Wellington

|

Pacers are by far renowned as the most ruthless breed of cricketers and one could not put it past them to resort to friendly fire, as was the case in Wellington. Mitchell Starc lashed a powerful drive to brutally take out Cameron Green and was all laughs in the face of his teammate's misery.

New Zealand made good use of a green deck on offer at the Basin Reserve on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia to scalp a series of quick wickets and leave their neighbors reeling at 176/6 at one stage. However, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc staged a brief recovery thereafter in adverse batting conditions with a crucial 35-run stand, and while the pair showcased great camaraderie during their partnership, there was an amusing hostile-looking moment amidst the action that had the players in giggles. 

Starc was attempting to launch a counter-attack to wrestle back momentum from the hosts and the pacer seemed to gain in confidence after directing a well-timed pull shot to the boundary off Tim Southee on the third ball off the 68th over. The Kiwi skipper overcompensated on the ensuing delivery with an overpitched ball on off-stump and his counterpart simply seemed to be lying in lurk. Starc cleared his front leg and smashed a powerful drive down the deck and the Kookaburra would have been destined for the boundary, were it not for the two-meter huddle at the other end. Green could not anticipate the red cherry headed toward him quick enough and could only manage a tame leap once he did realize the force with which the leather ball was traveling, causing it to thump into his pads and brutally wipe him off his feet.

Starc immediately broke out into a cunning laugh given the flamingo-like way in which Green flapped to the ground and the all-rounder could not help but showcase a grin too, appropriately echoing Twitterati's sentiments.

Taking down Green

This is funny

His contribution

Needs improvement

Some handy runs

Not that good

Consistency

Rock solid

Only batter

Never give up

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all