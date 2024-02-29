NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as laughing Starc wipes out flapping Green with full-blooded drive
Mitchell Starc inadvertently produced a highly entertaining sequence of play in Wellington|
Pacers are by far renowned as the most ruthless breed of cricketers and one could not put it past them to resort to friendly fire, as was the case in Wellington. Mitchell Starc lashed a powerful drive to brutally take out Cameron Green and was all laughs in the face of his teammate's misery.
New Zealand made good use of a green deck on offer at the Basin Reserve on Day 1 of the first Test against Australia to scalp a series of quick wickets and leave their neighbors reeling at 176/6 at one stage. However, Cameron Green and Mitchell Starc staged a brief recovery thereafter in adverse batting conditions with a crucial 35-run stand, and while the pair showcased great camaraderie during their partnership, there was an amusing hostile-looking moment amidst the action that had the players in giggles.
Starc was attempting to launch a counter-attack to wrestle back momentum from the hosts and the pacer seemed to gain in confidence after directing a well-timed pull shot to the boundary off Tim Southee on the third ball off the 68th over. The Kiwi skipper overcompensated on the ensuing delivery with an overpitched ball on off-stump and his counterpart simply seemed to be lying in lurk. Starc cleared his front leg and smashed a powerful drive down the deck and the Kookaburra would have been destined for the boundary, were it not for the two-meter huddle at the other end. Green could not anticipate the red cherry headed toward him quick enough and could only manage a tame leap once he did realize the force with which the leather ball was traveling, causing it to thump into his pads and brutally wipe him off his feet.
Starc immediately broke out into a cunning laugh given the flamingo-like way in which Green flapped to the ground and the all-rounder could not help but showcase a grin too, appropriately echoing Twitterati's sentiments.
February 29, 2024
Lmao starc taking down green has to be funniest thing today 😅😂— Manoj Vijay (@macrovers) February 29, 2024
Mitchell Starc showcases his batting prowess with 10 Test fifties to his name. Untroubled by the short ball, he confidently hits a boundary off Tim Southee, his first of the innings. Contributing handy runs for Australia in this crucial juncture.#NZvsAUS #AUSvsNZ pic.twitter.com/tdRsol9pL1— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) February 29, 2024
Starc's batting has seemed mired for a while. Hasn't scored 50 since 2019. Strike under 50 in the last two years. And I can't think of many innings where playing within his more attacking instincts has gotten Aus to much better positions. Boring as when he defends. Let loose son.— Daniel Jack Paproth (@pappy90) February 29, 2024
Only Hazlegod magic will save them here and Starc should get some handy runs here— M.Rameez Baig (@Rameez_b1) February 29, 2024
Actually Starc has dismissed him 4 times and given 83 only— Sashank (@sas_3343) February 29, 2024
Even Mitchell starc is more consistent than Alex Carey 😳.#CricketTwitter #NZvsAUS— PNPRP Media (@BaNaru70030) February 29, 2024
Mitchell Starc, the left-arm fast bowler, strides to the crease as Alex Carey departs for 10. Australia now 6 down, but the good news is Cameron Green remains rock solid at the other end. With his potential to score big, Starc needs to support him well.#NZvAUS #NZvsAUS #AUSvsNZ pic.twitter.com/MMG93JQ4fc— Usman Shaikh 🇮🇳 (@shaikhusman_7) February 29, 2024
🚨Cameron Green 53* vs NZ at Wellington— Fearless 🦁 (@ViratTheLegend) February 29, 2024
He is the only batsman in Aus 1st inning to score fifty,,, This shows how difficult condition for batting it was
Very well made 50 by Cameron Green. Dug in, hasn’t thrown his wicket away. Tough batting conditions but he’s hanging in there well. #NZvsAUS— Lachlan Jeffery (@LachlanJeffery) February 29, 2024