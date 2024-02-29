NZ vs AUS | Twitter in splits as laughing Starc wipes out flapping Green with full-blooded drive

Starc was attempting to launch a counter-attack to wrestle back momentum from the hosts and the pacer seemed to gain in confidence after directing a well-timed pull shot to the boundary off Tim Southee on the third ball off the 68th over. The Kiwi skipper overcompensated on the ensuing delivery with an overpitched ball on off-stump and his counterpart simply seemed to be lying in lurk. Starc cleared his front leg and smashed a powerful drive down the deck and the Kookaburra would have been destined for the boundary, were it not for the two-meter huddle at the other end. Green could not anticipate the red cherry headed toward him quick enough and could only manage a tame leap once he did realize the force with which the leather ball was traveling, causing it to thump into his pads and brutally wipe him off his feet.