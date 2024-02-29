PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

‌Opting to bowl first, Islamabad United reaped early rewards by dismissing Karachi Kings opener Tim Seifert in the third over through a remarkable stumping executed by Azam Khan. Despite the setback, Karachi's batting lineup found stability during the powerplay, reaching 46/1 with Leus du Plooy and Shan Masood at the crease. Agha Salman eventually broke the 40-run partnership by dismissing du Plooy. However, Masood couldn't ignite any fireworks, and the Karachi middle order faltered, leaving them at 73/3. The troubles persisted as Shoaib Malik was run out brilliantly by Shadab for cheap. The responsibility was later shouldered by Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan, who orchestrated an impressive 76-run partnership in the latter part of the innings. Despite the late surge, Karachi Kings concluded their innings with a total of 165/5 in 20 overs.