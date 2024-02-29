More Options

PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

After losing three matches on the trot, Islamabad United finally tasted victory as they beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets. After a 28-ball 48-run cameo by Kieron Pollard which took the Kings to 165/5, Islamabad’s Alex Hales and Colin Munro built a 108-run stand to guide their side to victory.

‌Opting to bowl first, Islamabad United reaped early rewards by dismissing Karachi Kings opener Tim Seifert in the third over through a remarkable stumping executed by Azam Khan. Despite the setback, Karachi's batting lineup found stability during the powerplay, reaching 46/1 with Leus du Plooy and Shan Masood at the crease. Agha Salman eventually broke the 40-run partnership by dismissing du Plooy. However, Masood couldn't ignite any fireworks, and the Karachi middle order faltered, leaving them at 73/3. The troubles persisted as Shoaib Malik was run out brilliantly by Shadab for cheap. The responsibility was later shouldered by Kieron Pollard and Irfan Khan, who orchestrated an impressive 76-run partnership in the latter part of the innings. Despite the late surge, Karachi Kings concluded their innings with a total of 165/5 in 20 overs.

Islamabad United made an explosive start, with Alex Hales and Colin Munro aggressively scoring right from the beginning. The dynamic duo propelled the team to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. The partnership continued to flourish, dominating the Karachi bowlers and reaching 104/0 in 11 overs, with Munro achieving a remarkable 50 off 25 deliveries.

However, the Karachi side managed to break the opening partnership when Hasan Ali dismissed Hales in the 12th over. Subsequently, Munro and Salman Agha formed a steady 30-run stand, but Munro departed in the 15th over. The match witnessed a shift in momentum with the dismissals of Munro and Imad Wasim, leaving the score at 139/3 in 15.1 overs. Despite the setbacks, Islamabad's batting remained resilient. Shadab and Salman guided their team to victory, securing a seven-wicket triumph in the contest.

