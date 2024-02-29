PSL 2024 | Twitter commends Hales-Munro partnership as Islamabad United outsmart Karachi Kings
After losing three matches on the trot, Islamabad United finally tasted victory as they beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets. After a 28-ball 48-run cameo by Kieron Pollard which took the Kings to 165/5, Islamabad’s Alex Hales and Colin Munro built a 108-run stand to guide their side to victory.
Islamabad United made an explosive start, with Alex Hales and Colin Munro aggressively scoring right from the beginning. The dynamic duo propelled the team to 58/0 by the end of the powerplay. The partnership continued to flourish, dominating the Karachi bowlers and reaching 104/0 in 11 overs, with Munro achieving a remarkable 50 off 25 deliveries.
However, the Karachi side managed to break the opening partnership when Hasan Ali dismissed Hales in the 12th over. Subsequently, Munro and Salman Agha formed a steady 30-run stand, but Munro departed in the 15th over. The match witnessed a shift in momentum with the dismissals of Munro and Imad Wasim, leaving the score at 139/3 in 15.1 overs. Despite the setbacks, Islamabad's batting remained resilient. Shadab and Salman guided their team to victory, securing a seven-wicket triumph in the contest.
True
Islamabad somehow manages to lose from easiest of situations while chasing targets but this time around they made sure to cross the line and get those two important points— Ahsaan Elahi (@Callme_ahsaan) February 28, 2024
Salman Agha is such a value addition to this IU team
B2B
Back to back sixes from Salman Ali Agha & a comfortable win for Islamabad united 🔥#PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/O1oZpWfPVr— Anees Ahmad Sheikh (@AN33S88) February 28, 2024
Mighty Salman
Two mighty Salman Ali Agha sixes take Islamabad over the line, with 7 wickets in hand, and 9 deliveries to spare.— Behram Qazi 🇵🇰 🇨🇦 (@DeafMango) February 28, 2024
A commanding victory for the visiting team over Karachi at the NSK, which keeps their playoff hopes in the balance.
A much needed win 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Big win!
Islamabad beat Karachi by 7 wickets #HBLPSL9 #HBLPSL pic.twitter.com/G4lkUJ6Nlq— ЅᏦᎽ (@13hamdard) February 28, 2024
Another one
7th straight defeat for Karachi kings against Islamabad United pic.twitter.com/7xtbnwkmtm— ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) February 28, 2024
The Most!
1️⃣5️⃣TH WIN for Islamabad United over Karachi Kings today (only 6 losses)— Sʜᴀʀɪϙ (@ShariqHussain_) February 28, 2024
This is now most number of wins for a team against a single opposition in PSL history!#KKvIU #HBLPSL9 pic.twitter.com/2RfW7Hl2SY
Superb
WHAT A KNOCK BY COLIN MUNRO! SINGLE-HANDEDLY WINS THE MATCH FOR ISLAMABAD 🔥🔥🔥— M Subhan Ali (@Parh_loo_Yaar) February 28, 2024
82 runs in 47 balls at 175 strike-rate! Brilliant ❤️❤️ #HBLPSL9 #Perletti pic.twitter.com/J3qrPOONkG
Congrats
Congratulation islamabad united❣️islamabad won match against karachi🔥🔥 #HBLPSL9— Babar Azam Fan👑 (@JunaidJaidee) February 28, 2024
Radio silence
Radio silence on my TL as Islamabad wins 😑...ofc isloo fans have slept 🤦♀️— Bissmah Mehmud (@bissmahmehmud) February 28, 2024
Had Karachi won ajeeb shor sharaba sa hona tha on TL
Easy peasy!
Easy win for Islamabad United today.#HBLPSL9 #HBLPSL— Ahmadraza (@ahmadrazaasif10) February 28, 2024