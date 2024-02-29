PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw
Frustration can catalyse generating innovative and beneficial ideas, yet it also carries the risk of significant costs at times. Sohail Khan of Quetta Gladiators seemed seething when his unwanted throw towards the batter's end missed the wicketkeeper and resulted in a costly boundary.
In the third over, Sohail Khan faced a tough spell as Tim Seifert confidently struck him for a six and a four. Sohail, visibly frustrated, aimed to dismiss Tim swiftly. Yet, his frustration led to an ill-advised delivery—a length ball that Seifert deftly punched back. Sohail, in his haste, retrieved the ball and hurled it towards the wicketkeeper-batter, only to send it off course. Quetta's wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmad, tried to intercept with a stretched effort but failed as the ball crossed the boundary line in a jiffy. Realizing his error, Sohail got to his knees, slumped in disappointment and regret.
The Twitterverse wasn't impressed with Sohail’s action and took to social media to vent their feelings.
