PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw

In the third over, Sohail Khan faced a tough spell as Tim Seifert confidently struck him for a six and a four. Sohail, visibly frustrated, aimed to dismiss Tim swiftly. Yet, his frustration led to an ill-advised delivery—a length ball that Seifert deftly punched back. Sohail, in his haste, retrieved the ball and hurled it towards the wicketkeeper-batter, only to send it off course. Quetta's wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmad, tried to intercept with a stretched effort but failed as the ball crossed the boundary line in a jiffy. Realizing his error, Sohail got to his knees, slumped in disappointment and regret.