PSL 2024 |Twitter erupts as Sohail Khan vents frustration by leaking runs with needless throw

Frustration can catalyse generating innovative and beneficial ideas, yet it also carries the risk of significant costs at times. Sohail Khan of Quetta Gladiators seemed seething when his unwanted throw towards the batter's end missed the wicketkeeper and resulted in a costly boundary.

‌Following their loss in the toss, the Karachi Kings faced an uncertain beginning as their captain, Shan Masood fell to Akeal Hosein's full-length delivery in the first over. Nonetheless, Tim Siefert and James Vince swiftly changed their approach, aggressively taking on the Quetta bowlers from the second over onwards. Their formidable partnership propelled the team to a score of 40/1 within four overs. Meanwhile, the Quetta bowlers struggled to secure their second breakthrough, with Sohail Khan's visible frustration resulting in unnecessary outbursts, ultimately conceding some additional runs for his team.

In the third over, Sohail Khan faced a tough spell as Tim Seifert confidently struck him for a six and a four. Sohail, visibly frustrated, aimed to dismiss Tim swiftly. Yet, his frustration led to an ill-advised delivery—a length ball that Seifert deftly punched back. Sohail, in his haste, retrieved the ball and hurled it towards the wicketkeeper-batter, only to send it off course. Quetta's wicketkeeper, Sarfaraz Ahmad, tried to intercept with a stretched effort but failed as the ball crossed the boundary line in a jiffy. Realizing his error, Sohail got to his knees, slumped in disappointment and regret.

The  Twitterverse wasn't impressed with Sohail’s action and took to social media to vent their feelings. 

