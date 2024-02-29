PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned as Sherfane Rutherford's explosive batting tore through Karachi Kings' bowling
In a thrilling encounter, Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by five wickets at the National Stadium. Chasing 166 runs, the Gladiators struggled in the middle order but Sherfane Rutherford’s explosive 58 runs off 31 deliveries towards the end sealed the game for the Gladiators.
The Quetta Gladiators' batting got off to a flying start as opener Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel dominated the powerplay, reaching 57/1 before the latter departed at the cusp of the field restrictions. However, the Kings' middle order faltered under pressure courtesy of some exceptional bowling, notably by Zahid Mahmood and Hasan Ali, who both claimed two wickets each reducing them to 95/5 by the 13th over. The Gladiators' innings gained momentum, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford and Akeal Hosein, guiding their team to 132/5 by the 17th over. Then, Rutherford seized control, unleashing a barrage of sixes against Blessing Muzarabani and Hasan Ali, instilling hope for his side's victory. The 25-year-old Guyanese batsman wielded a strike rate of 180, forming a crucial 61-run partnership with Hosein. He reached his fifty off just 27 balls, leaving the job of overhauling 15 runs off the last over. Suspense lingered until the final delivery despite a six at the start of the final over but the composed attitude of the duo steered his team to victory, clinching a thrilling five-wicket win over the Kings.
February 29, 2024
