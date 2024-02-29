PSL 2024 | Twitter stunned as Sherfane Rutherford's explosive batting tore through Karachi Kings' bowling





‌Quetta's decision to field first paid off as they swiftly dismantled Karachi skipper Shan Masood in the opening over. Despite this setback, Tim Siefert and James Vince stabilized Quetta's innings with an impressive partnership of 59 runs, guiding their team to 61/1 by the end of the powerplay. However, Usman Tariq intervened, breaking the partnership by sending the wicketkeeper-batter back to the pavilion in the seventh over, providing a crucial breakthrough for his team. The woes persisted for Karachi as Usman struck once more, removing Vince in the same over. With Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Nawaz at the crease, Karachi managed to reach 91/3 after ten overs. Quetta's bowling unit regained its momentum, dismissing Nawaz and Malik, disrupting the 39-run partnership and eventually leaving the scorecard at 120/5 by the fifteenth over. However, Anwar Ali's explosive cameo, scoring 25 runs off just 14 balls, propelled Karachi to a fighting total of 165/8 by the end of their innings.

The Quetta Gladiators' batting got off to a flying start as opener Jason Roy and Saud Shakeel dominated the powerplay, reaching 57/1 before the latter departed at the cusp of the field restrictions. However, the Kings' middle order faltered under pressure courtesy of some exceptional bowling, notably by Zahid Mahmood and Hasan Ali, who both claimed two wickets each reducing them to 95/5 by the 13th over. The Gladiators' innings gained momentum, thanks to Sherfane Rutherford and Akeal Hosein, guiding their team to 132/5 by the 17th over. Then, Rutherford seized control, unleashing a barrage of sixes against Blessing Muzarabani and Hasan Ali, instilling hope for his side's victory. The 25-year-old Guyanese batsman wielded a strike rate of 180, forming a crucial 61-run partnership with Hosein. He reached his fifty off just 27 balls, leaving the job of overhauling 15 runs off the last over. Suspense lingered until the final delivery despite a six at the start of the final over but the composed attitude of the duo steered his team to victory, clinching a thrilling five-wicket win over the Kings.

