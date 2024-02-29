More Options

WPL 2024 | Twitter in awe as flying Wareham denies Shafali’s party with spectacular fielding prowess

A contest betters with the involvement of highly skilled guns worldwide as was the scene between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on Thursday. The stage lit up with some monumental efforts with one of them being a fabulous fielding effort from Georgia Wareham at the deep. 

In an attempt to enforce a hat-trick of wins, Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Smriti Mandhana chose to field first against Delhi Capitals. The latter got a tremendous start on the back of their top order but the hosts gave a tough fight at the start with some insane fielding effort with one of them coming in the eleventh over from leg-spinner Georgia Wareham to deny Shafali Verma’s six.

Following a sweet connection of Alice Capsey’s bat that resulted in a six in the first ball of the eleventh over, Shafali Verma intended to join the party with an aerial attempt in a space of two deliveries. Nadine de Klerk dished a fuller delivery at the stumps that Verma picked by clearing her front leg and sending it towards the deep mid-wicket region. 

The timing was not too great but the ball was almost swirling over the ropes until the stretched hands of Wareham at the edge of the boundary ropes. The wrist-spinner judged the ball in the air and timed her leap to get her left hand at the ball. She almost caught it but realising that she would land outside the ropes Wareham had to parry the white rock inside the field of play while being in the air. 

This marvellous effort from the Australian all-rounder saved four runs for her side and the Twitterverse was all in praise of her acrobatic display.

