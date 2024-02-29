‌WPL2024 | Twitter reacts to Mandhana’s blitzkrieg in vain as Delhi all-rounders trump hosts

Being forced to bat first, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning gave a stable start to the Capitals with the former scoring at a faster rate. The captain was kept under pressure by Renuka Thakur and Sophie Devine, thereby succumbing to the latter in the 5th over. Alice Capsey joined Verma to add 17 runs in the next seven deliveries to conclude a 45-run powerplay. The pair pressed the accelerator racking up 82 runs together from just 43 balls with the latter racing to a half-century before getting out to Shreyanka Patil. New batter, Jemimah Rodrigues followed suit in the next over with Capsey (46) getting outwitted for Nadine de Klerk’s second scalp in the 15th over. Just when the hosts tried to curb the run rate, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen smacked the bowlers right, left, and center with lightning cameos to propel the Capitals to 194/5.