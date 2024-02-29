WPL2024 | Twitter reacts to Mandhana’s blitzkrieg in vain as Delhi all-rounders trump hosts
Delhi Capitals gets to their second win in WPL 2024 by defeating hosts|
WPL
Royal Challengers Bangalore suffer their first loss of WPL 2024 to Delhi Capitals by 25 runs. Smriti Mandhana’s dynamic knock came short against Shafali Verma and Alice Capsey’s blistering knocks coupled with Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen’s all-round brilliance in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Brief Scores: DC: 194/5 (20) [Shafali Verma: 50 (31), Alice Capsey: 46 (33); Sophie Devine: 3-0-23-2] beat RCB: 169 /9 [Smriti Mandhana: 74 (43), Sabbhineni Meghana: 36 (31); Jess Jonassen: 4-0-21-3] by 25 runs
Being forced to bat first, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning gave a stable start to the Capitals with the former scoring at a faster rate. The captain was kept under pressure by Renuka Thakur and Sophie Devine, thereby succumbing to the latter in the 5th over. Alice Capsey joined Verma to add 17 runs in the next seven deliveries to conclude a 45-run powerplay. The pair pressed the accelerator racking up 82 runs together from just 43 balls with the latter racing to a half-century before getting out to Shreyanka Patil. New batter, Jemimah Rodrigues followed suit in the next over with Capsey (46) getting outwitted for Nadine de Klerk’s second scalp in the 15th over. Just when the hosts tried to curb the run rate, Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen smacked the bowlers right, left, and center with lightning cameos to propel the Capitals to 194/5.
In reply, the Bangalore-based unit got a high-flying start with Smriti Mandhana in the driving seat. The openers slammed 52 runs inside the field restrictions, of which Mandhana smashed 45 runs. Post-powerplay, the Devine switched gears with two gigantic sixes, joining the party with the skipper for a 77-run opening partnership before getting outsmarted by Arundhati Reddy’s poor full-toss. Eventually, Shabbineni Meghana was promoted to no.3 and played anchor to Mandhana’s 43-ball 74 assault before the southpaw was cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp for the scorecard reflecting 112/2 in 12 overs. Despite the RCB top-order setting the tone for a chase, the pressure of a hefty target crept up leaving them in quest of 40 runs off the final two overs. Subsequently, they lost five wickets for 14 runs with a runout and Jonassen’s three-fer, leaving them short of 25 runs in the end.
RCB choked 😂😂😂— Tharun (@surakshaengg) February 29, 2024
This is real RCB 🤡#TATAWPL #RCBWvsDCWpic.twitter.com/7Bvibx3AVH
RCB lost their first match in #WPL2024 against DC#RCBvDC pic.twitter.com/xRn7YjDMO9— Thepappula (@Thepappula1) February 29, 2024
Yeah i saw last 4 over of RCB, they wer definitely RCBing. Lost the match there— Good To GO (@Magician_30) February 29, 2024
rcb lost lmao pic.twitter.com/GxQ7jxVetM— anya (@kingosbff) February 29, 2024
Games lost in 2024— . (@Pushpa__07) February 29, 2024
Let's all laugh at Trophyless RCB 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Yesterday MI lost— Pavan Kumar (@Amusedteetoller) February 29, 2024
Today RCB lost
Sunday we have a blockbuster clash in the cards. #WIPL2024
RCB lost by 25 runs#WPL2024 https://t.co/Agdp6igMS8— Nishan Thaya (@NishanThaya) February 29, 2024
DC W never lost to rcb W— MYSTERY ANALYST😼 (@Indian_pep) February 29, 2024
Sambhavam done again. https://t.co/Nt5A2LJox4 pic.twitter.com/8dLDXD1IKF
Heard RCB Lost The Match 🤣😂#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/YhZxHrF4UP— Jod Insane (@jod_insane) February 29, 2024
Iska mtlb chokli is the reason why rcb lost cups they remove gayle chahal KL etc 😭😭😂😂— Hitman (@mamathopnuvvu) February 29, 2024