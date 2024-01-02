More Options

‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter stunned after Phoebe Litchfield creates moment of magic to complete a screamer in Wankhede 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The cricket fields across the globe witness various epic moments manufactured by individuals or teams, and one such incident took place in the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australian prodigy, Phoebe Litchfield was caught to pull off a spellbinding catch in the third ODI against India. 

Having already sealed the ODI series, Australian captain Alyssa Healy’s decision to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends when the visitors piled up 338 runs in the first innings on the back of a magnificent 189-run opening stand between Phoebe Litchfield (119) and Alyssa Healy (82).

The Indian side was already reeling behind in the chase when half of their wickets fell within 20.3 overs with 98 runs on board. Subsequently, in a space of eleven deliveries, a moment of brilliance took centrestage that left the spectators stunned. Australian prodigy, Litchfield, pulled off a screamer inside the 25-yard circle reducing the Women in Blue to 102-6 in 22.2 overs. 

On the second ball of the 23rd over, wrist spinner Alana King dished a flighted delivery outside the off stump, enticing Amanjot Kaur to play the lofted drive. The ball went quickly towards the short cover region where Litchfield timed a dive to her right to grasp the ball with firm hands. It was a difficult catch and the 20-year-old pounced onto it with a grab that left the audience and the broadcasters in awe.

The Twitterverse was quick to spot this moment of brilliance from the youngster and could not resist from pouring down their emotions.

