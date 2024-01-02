‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter stunned after Phoebe Litchfield creates moment of magic to complete a screamer in Wankhede 

On the second ball of the 23rd over, wrist spinner Alana King dished a flighted delivery outside the off stump, enticing Amanjot Kaur to play the lofted drive. The ball went quickly towards the short cover region where Litchfield timed a dive to her right to grasp the ball with firm hands. It was a difficult catch and the 20-year-old pounced onto it with a grab that left the audience and the broadcasters in awe.