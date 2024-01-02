IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter stunned after Phoebe Litchfield creates moment of magic to complete a screamer in Wankhede
The cricket fields across the globe witness various epic moments manufactured by individuals or teams, and one such incident took place in the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australian prodigy, Phoebe Litchfield was caught to pull off a spellbinding catch in the third ODI against India.
Having already sealed the ODI series, Australian captain Alyssa Healy’s decision to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends when the visitors piled up 338 runs in the first innings on the back of a magnificent 189-run opening stand between Phoebe Litchfield (119) and Alyssa Healy (82).
The Indian side was already reeling behind in the chase when half of their wickets fell within 20.3 overs with 98 runs on board. Subsequently, in a space of eleven deliveries, a moment of brilliance took centrestage that left the spectators stunned. Australian prodigy, Litchfield, pulled off a screamer inside the 25-yard circle reducing the Women in Blue to 102-6 in 22.2 overs.
On the second ball of the 23rd over, wrist spinner Alana King dished a flighted delivery outside the off stump, enticing Amanjot Kaur to play the lofted drive. The ball went quickly towards the short cover region where Litchfield timed a dive to her right to grasp the ball with firm hands. It was a difficult catch and the 20-year-old pounced onto it with a grab that left the audience and the broadcasters in awe.
The Twitterverse was quick to spot this moment of brilliance from the youngster and could not resist from pouring down their emotions.
Flying Phoebe
January 2, 2024
Brilliant day
Phoebe Litchfield having brilliant day— Pawan Kumar 🇮🇳 (@Prince11R) January 2, 2024
First 100 than in field
What a catch 😲💥😍💥#INDvsAUS
One of the best
Phoebe Litchfield that is ridiculous. Might be the best catch I’ve ever seen— Josh Robinson (@josh_rob1113) January 2, 2024
Sensational
Sensational Catch by Phoebe Litchfield#INDvAUS— Abhimanyu (@abhimanyusrt) January 2, 2024
She did it before
On a day of dozen dropped catches, Phoebe Litchfield's catch of Jemimah Rodrigues was one of the key turning points of the match today— Mohit Shah (@mohit_shah17) December 30, 2023
Phoebs making a difference wherever she can, she's literally everywhere#INDvAUS
Another stunning one
Phoebe Litchfield takes a stunning catch to dismiss Jemimah Rodrigues.— Rajan pandit (@jaima7017) December 30, 2023
IND: 161-3 (34)#INDvAUS | #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/ghYz7lbD49
Catch of the year
#CricketTwitter #INDvAUS— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 2, 2024
There is an early contender for catch of the year! 😳
Sensational LITCHFIELDING. Phlying Phoebe is at it again. pic.twitter.com/dHX3SamcNn
Another brilliant one
It's a match Phoebe will remember forever. A couple of fielding "whoops" where the ball went through, then she takes another brilliant catch 👏#INDvsAUS— 💧Stephanie Dempsey (@Stephanie85WAGY) January 2, 2024
Cracking the catch
Cracking catch ..and photo….Phoebe is unstoppable 👏🇦🇺— Northstorm (@Northstorm20) January 2, 2024
Absolute star
Holy shit what a catch from Phoebe! Absolute star #INDvAUS— Amy⚡️ (@amyerin94) January 2, 2024