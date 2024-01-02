More Options

Twitter erupts as David Warner's retirement Test takes an astonishing twist with the absence of iconic Baggy Green

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A new year resembles the start of a new resolution and such was the case with Australian cricketer, David Warner who was set to don the whites for one last time in the New Year’s Test. However, the veteran was struck by shock when his iconic Baggy Green went missing at the brink of his farewell.

Veteran Australian cricketer, David Warner took to social media and pleaded to get his backpack returned after it went missing on the commute from Melbourne to Sydney. The backpack was present within the Australian luggage and even the airlines could not resolve the misery with blind spots in the CCTv footage.

The backpack contained his iconic Baggy Green that he was about to don for one last time in his decorative career. It is understood that there were two caps as his Baggy Green was replaced in 2017 when it wasn’t located before his wife, Candice, found the original one at home. 

Warner seemed in desperation to get back his belongings and also added that it contained indispensable assets including presents from his daughters. In a final move to retrieve his backpack, the 37-year-old offered an alternative backpack to the one who stole it and stated that there will be no repercussions.Twitterverse was stunned by this news and they could not resist from expressing their views on this misery.



