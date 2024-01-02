Twitter erupts as David Warner's retirement Test takes an astonishing twist with the absence of iconic Baggy Green
A new year resembles the start of a new resolution and such was the case with Australian cricketer, David Warner who was set to don the whites for one last time in the New Year’s Test. However, the veteran was struck by shock when his iconic Baggy Green went missing at the brink of his farewell.
Veteran Australian cricketer, David Warner took to social media and pleaded to get his backpack returned after it went missing on the commute from Melbourne to Sydney. The backpack was present within the Australian luggage and even the airlines could not resolve the misery with blind spots in the CCTv footage.
The backpack contained his iconic Baggy Green that he was about to don for one last time in his decorative career. It is understood that there were two caps as his Baggy Green was replaced in 2017 when it wasn’t located before his wife, Candice, found the original one at home.
Warner seemed in desperation to get back his belongings and also added that it contained indispensable assets including presents from his daughters. In a final move to retrieve his backpack, the 37-year-old offered an alternative backpack to the one who stole it and stated that there will be no repercussions.Twitterverse was stunned by this news and they could not resist from expressing their views on this misery.
David Warner has issued a heartfelt plea for the return of his baggy green.🇦🇺🏏— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 2, 2024
🎥: David Warner (via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WcTyXlbICz
Hwo can someone steel this!
David Warner's baggy green cap has been stolen.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 2, 2024
He's promised that if he gets his cap back, he won't take any actions and give the backpack also if needed. pic.twitter.com/IFeZjZY6r1
Culprit should be jailed!
David Warner's baggy green cap has been stolen....!!!!— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 2, 2024
- He has pleaded for the return of his biggest prize as an Australian cricketer. pic.twitter.com/fl3eC6XKhd
Hahaha! Lol xD xD
Found the culprit of David Warner's missing baggy green.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UYKwNaF0rc— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) January 2, 2024
He is in pain!
Warner shared a video on his Instagram, expressing it as his final attempt. In the caption, he explained that his backpack, carrying gifts for his daughters and his cherished baggy green, hadn't made it to Sydney Airport from Melbourne after the second Test.#DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/HJif1bMQsi— SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 2, 2024
Someone has to find it asap!
Warner makes plea for return of his missing baggy green https://t.co/W0im2swgNS— Jack Mendel ✍️ (@Mendelpol) January 2, 2024
Davey I think I found the culprit pic.twitter.com/D0kWC1TPNC
Hurtssssss!
David Warner's baggy green cap has been stolen !!!#AUSvPAK #CricketAustralia pic.twitter.com/u6nrq6onzf— Cric Krishna (@Krishnak0109) January 2, 2024
No idea on what basis!
Oh seriously 🙄. What numb-nut would steal David Warner’s baggy green— HuskerOz 🇦🇺 for 🇺🇦 (@NancyBristol4) January 2, 2024
God! No :D
We all know who has David Warner’s baggy green— snacc (@brownmundaaaaaa) January 2, 2024
Yupe!
Warner lost his Baggy Green.. hunt is on— Rohan R Shanbhag (@rony619619) January 2, 2024