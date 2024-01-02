Twitter erupts as David Warner's retirement Test takes an astonishing twist with the absence of iconic Baggy Green

This hurts more than a breakup!

David Warner has issued a heartfelt plea for the return of his baggy green.🇦🇺🏏



🎥: David Warner (via Instagram) pic.twitter.com/WcTyXlbICz — SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 2, 2024

Hwo can someone steel this!

David Warner's baggy green cap has been stolen.



He's promised that if he gets his cap back, he won't take any actions and give the backpack also if needed. pic.twitter.com/IFeZjZY6r1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 2, 2024

Culprit should be jailed!

David Warner's baggy green cap has been stolen....!!!!



- He has pleaded for the return of his biggest prize as an Australian cricketer. pic.twitter.com/fl3eC6XKhd — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 2, 2024

Hahaha! Lol xD xD

Found the culprit of David Warner's missing baggy green.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/UYKwNaF0rc — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) January 2, 2024

He is in pain!

Warner shared a video on his Instagram, expressing it as his final attempt. In the caption, he explained that his backpack, carrying gifts for his daughters and his cherished baggy green, hadn't made it to Sydney Airport from Melbourne after the second Test.#DavidWarner pic.twitter.com/HJif1bMQsi — SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) January 2, 2024

Someone has to find it asap!

Warner makes plea for return of his missing baggy green https://t.co/W0im2swgNS



Davey I think I found the culprit pic.twitter.com/D0kWC1TPNC — Jack Mendel ✍️ (@Mendelpol) January 2, 2024

Hurtssssss!

No idea on what basis!

Oh seriously 🙄. What numb-nut would steal David Warner’s baggy green — HuskerOz 🇦🇺 for 🇺🇦 (@NancyBristol4) January 2, 2024

God! No :D

We all know who has David Warner’s baggy green — snacc (@brownmundaaaaaa) January 2, 2024

Yupe!