Twitter reacts to Maxwell’s stellar all-round show as Stars dominate the Melbourne Derby

In pursuit of a tricky chase, the home side got off to a watchful start but lost Dan Lawrence inside the powerplay. Thomas Rogers hung in at one end and tried to graft the chase while the tourists bowled in tight areas and did not let runs come with ease. Eventually, this built the pressure and Beau Webster, the Stars’ no. 3 was forced to play a false stroke and see the way back to the pavilion in the eighth over. Subsequently, Maxwell entered the fray and started to play his natural game. While Rogers switched gears, the all-rounder joined him and smoked a four and two big sixes against Adam Zampa in the 11th over to bring the equation less than run-a-ball. Eventually, it was just a matter of time before the Stars triumph the Melbourne Derby, securing their fourth consecutive win after initiating the tournament with a hat-trick of loss.