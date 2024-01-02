More Options

Twitter reacts to Maxwell’s stellar all-round show as Stars dominate the Melbourne Derby

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

The atmosphere in the iconic MCG was grim when dark clouds loomed over the venue, compelling it to a 14-over per-side contest. Glenn Maxwell’s all-round heroics coupled with disciplined bowling and Thomas Rogers’ gritty knock helped the Stars seal the Melbourne Derby with two overs to spare.

After a rain delayed start, Glenn Maxwell opted to field first only to witness the new ball get spanked by the Melbourne Renegades openers within the powerplay before Imad Wasim applied the brakes, drawing the first blood in the cusp of reduced three-over powerplay. Quinton de Kock seemed in a good touch but his 16-ball 23 runs knock came to an end when Glenn Maxwell outwitted him on the first ball of the sixth over. With 45 runs on the board, the Gades’ batters went hard on every other ball and cost their wickets as the game progressed. Despite wickets falling in clusters, the visitors ended up reaching 97 runs in the reduced quota of 14 overs while Dan Lawrence and Maxwell stood apart with figures of 2-0-8-2 and 3-0-8-1 for the Melbourne Stars. 

In pursuit of a tricky chase, the home side got off to a watchful start but lost Dan Lawrence inside the powerplay. Thomas Rogers hung in at one end and tried to graft the chase while the tourists bowled in tight areas and did not let runs come with ease. Eventually, this built the pressure and Beau Webster, the Stars’ no. 3 was forced to play a false stroke and see the way back to the pavilion in the eighth over. Subsequently, Maxwell entered the fray and started to play his natural game. While Rogers switched gears, the all-rounder joined him and smoked a four and two big sixes against Adam Zampa in the 11th over to bring the equation less than run-a-ball. Eventually, it was just a matter of time before the Stars triumph the Melbourne Derby, securing their fourth consecutive win after initiating the tournament with a hat-trick of loss.

The Twitterverse closely followed this epic BBL rivalry and here's what they expressed:

