WATCH | Glenn Maxwell's charged-up celebration on outfoxing Quinton de Kock in epic Melbourne showdown
The history of cricket has seen various rivalries where players' emotions become a centre of attraction for the spectators. One such instance was caught when Glenn Maxwell was spotted in a fiery celebration after outsmarting Quinton de Kock early in the innings of the Melbourne Derby.
One of the anticipated contests in the Big Bash League saw a delayed start before the MCG groundsmen ensured some action on display. Winning the toss and opting to field first fared well for Glenn Maxwell and co. as the Melbourne Stars made early inroads in the contest with the skipper lighting up the atmosphere with an electrifying celebration after dismissing Quinton de Kock.
The recently retired South African star looked in good touch when he smashed two boundaries against Joel Paris and a four and six on trot against Marcus Stoinis in the first couple of overs. However, Maxwell was quick to process the match-up of a right-arm off-spinner against the southpaw and it soon bore result when the all-rounder ended de Kock’s stay after the powerplay.
On the first ball of the fifth over, Maxwell introduced himself in the attack and enticed de Kock to attempt a big slog off a fuller delivery near the off stump. The left-hander shimmied a bit to slog against the turn and lost his bottom hand in the strokeplay. Eventually, the ball came off the toe end of the bat and swirled straight towards Beau Webster at long-on. Seeing the match-up work, the Stars’ skipper seemed charged-up and punched the air a few times before receiving applause from his teammates.
Maxi gets his man! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/qoYzAMefmH— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2024