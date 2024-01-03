AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as resilient Pakistan frustrate Australia after early collapse on Day 1

However, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha ALi kept hopes afloat for the second Test in a row with an all-important 94-run sixth-wicket partnership. The latter struck eight four in his relatively quick 53 while Rizwan felt agonizingly short of a century, succumbing for a boundary-laden 88 to the Australian skipper. The wickets fell in a heap once again when the stand was broken as Cummins sealed his third five-wicket haul in a row to whittle down the Men in Green to 227/9 and on the brink of an end to their innings. Little did they expect Aamer Jamal to emerge as the unlikely hero with the tailender running the accomplished bowling unit ragged with a range of brutal stroke-making and clever shielding of Mir Hamza at the other end, dragging out the score all the way to 313. The 27-year-old ended up aggregating an unimaginable 82 runs with nine boundaries and four maximums before holing one out late in the day.