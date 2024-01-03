AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as resilient Pakistan frustrate Australia after early collapse on Day 1
Aamer Jamal received a rapturous applause from the SCG after a highly entertaining knock of 82|
Pakistan turned their fortunes around on a rollercoaster opening day of the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday to post a competitive total of 313 on the board. The visitors had whittled down to 47/4 early on before Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal spearheaded a recovery.
Finally a ben stokes kinda clutch in Pakistan— peer haseeb 🇵🇸 (@haseebpeer6) January 3, 2024
In used to pray for times like these #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/LxGb4ZwCTT
REVERSE SWEEP FOR SIX 🔥🔥🔥— Al_Bilal ❤️ (@james_ganie) January 3, 2024
AAMER JAMAL GIVING NO RESPECT TO NATHAN LYON 😱😱😱 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/g0mDzD1Eg2
REVERSE SWEEP SIX BY AAMIR JAMAL!!— Hamxa 🏏🇵🇰 (@hamxashahbax21) January 3, 2024
NATHAN LYON REACTION TELLS YOU THE WHOLE STROY 🤯🤯 #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/aAT064btIU
Nah bro this is rude please do it again 😭😭😭 6 on reverse sweep 😭 pic.twitter.com/MQGh10Aexz— Brown and Desi 🇵🇰 (@pengistaani) January 3, 2024
I don't think Aamer Jamal will bat at no 9 too many more times in his career. Got to admire his pluck but also his skill. This determination is what the fans would have wanted to see from their team.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 3, 2024
Me in the future every time I will remember this Aamer Jamal showing with the bat and ball on his debut tour Australia pic.twitter.com/tfoBFfiC8x— Zainub Razvi (@zainubrazvi) January 3, 2024
This is better than any T20 #AUSvPAK— Corned Beef & Spaghetti (@ChopSueyPapi) January 3, 2024
I don’t think Jamal will be batting at number 9 again…#AUSvPAK— Gary Ingraham (@IngrahamGary) January 3, 2024
Great batting by Ameer Jamal . Absolutely great comeback by Pakistan. Reverse sweep to Nathan Lyon for a six . That's what I needed in Pakistan batting line-up. Good to see #AUSvPAK also good to see @bhogleharsha in comm box ... #TestCricket ❤️🔥😇— Shravankumar Tiwari (@Shravan68450064) January 3, 2024