AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as resilient Pakistan frustrate Australia after early collapse on Day 1

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Aamer Jamal received a rapturous applause from the SCG after a highly entertaining knock of 82

Pakistan turned their fortunes around on a rollercoaster opening day of the New Year's Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday to post a competitive total of 313 on the board. The visitors had whittled down to 47/4 early on before Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal spearheaded a recovery.

‌Pakistan's new opening duo of Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub walked out to bat after Shan Masood chose to bat first on a docile-looking surface but the duo lasted just two deliveries each, falling victim to Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood respectively. The on-song Pat Cummins further dented the visitors' hopes by cutting short Babar Azam's brief counterattacking offense and then sending Saud Shakeel packing after just 12 deliveries to have the side reeling at 47/4. Once Shan Masood departed for 35 a little after lunch, the Men in Green seemed doomed to a grossly subpar first innings score.
However, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha ALi kept hopes afloat for the second Test in a row with an all-important 94-run sixth-wicket partnership. The latter struck eight four in his relatively quick 53 while Rizwan felt agonizingly short of a century, succumbing for a boundary-laden 88 to the Australian skipper. The wickets fell in a heap once again when the stand was broken as Cummins sealed his third five-wicket haul in a row to whittle down the Men in Green to 227/9 and on the brink of an end to their innings. Little did they expect Aamer Jamal to emerge as the unlikely hero with the tailender running the accomplished bowling unit ragged with a range of brutal stroke-making and clever shielding of Mir Hamza at the other end, dragging out the score all the way to 313. The 27-year-old ended up aggregating an unimaginable 82 runs with nine boundaries and four maximums before holing one out late in the day.
Usman Khawaja and David Warner took to the crease for a solitary over to end the day and survived unscathed at 6/0.

