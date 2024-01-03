AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Rizwan combines slog sweep with the pull to stun Hazlewood with massive blow

Pakistan's hopes of clinching a first Test win Down Under in 28 years were quickly flushed down the drain within the first session of play in the Pink Test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday as the Men in Green collapsed to 47/4. Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood both struck with their second delivery in the encounter while Pat Cummins sent Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel packing to bring Mohammad Rizwan to the crease. With the deck playing certain tricks on the batter and given the team's precarious situation, the veteran would conventionally have been expected to preserve himself through the lunch but Rizwan instead provided one of the defining moments of the day.