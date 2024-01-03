AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Lyon minces in reluctant admiration after lusty reverse sweep blow by tailender Jamal

Jamal was up against off-spinner Nathan Lyon after he had previously dropped an opportunity when the batter was at 13 and the tailender compounded the misery by clobbering the veteran for a boundary on the second ball. The best was yet to come though as Lyon floated a ball on the stumps, only for Jamal to switch his stance around and bring his bat down with utmost venom to dispatch the ball miles over square leg. The audacious reverse sweep sent the crowd into delirium and Lyon himself could not help but acknowledge the brilliance behind the stroke with a knowing smirk albeit there was much more punishment still in store for him in ensuing overs.