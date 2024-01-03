AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Lyon minces in reluctant admiration after lusty reverse sweep blow by tailender Jamal
Aamer Jamal provided some high voltage entertainment at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday|
PCB
Perhaps the gravest mistake a contingent can make in elite sports is underestimating the opponent, a lesson Nathan Lyon was brutally reminded of at the SCG. The off-spinner was smacked all around the ground by Aamer Jamal, including a reverse sweep that would long be burned in both their memories.
Pakistan staged a remarkable recovery from 47/4 on Day 1 of the Pink Test at Sydney Cricket Ground to post a competitive first innings total of 313 after opting to bat first. While Saman Agha Ali played a crucial role with 53 and Mohammad Rizwan top-scored with a flamboyant 88, none of them garnered the kind of reception and momentum that Aamer Jamaal managed in the final session of play with a sensational knock of 82. The tailender's 97-ball stay at the crease was as frustrating as it was entertaining for the Sydney crowd as the 27-year-old found the ropes 10 times and cleared the fence on four occasions in his rapturous endeavors. However, amidst all the bizarrely impressive antics that the tailender pulled off, a shot in the 74th grossly stood out as the highlight for the day.
Jamal was up against off-spinner Nathan Lyon after he had previously dropped an opportunity when the batter was at 13 and the tailender compounded the misery by clobbering the veteran for a boundary on the second ball. The best was yet to come though as Lyon floated a ball on the stumps, only for Jamal to switch his stance around and bring his bat down with utmost venom to dispatch the ball miles over square leg. The audacious reverse sweep sent the crowd into delirium and Lyon himself could not help but acknowledge the brilliance behind the stroke with a knowing smirk albeit there was much more punishment still in store for him in ensuing overs.
Twitterati was quick to express their disbelief at the unreal knock they had witnessed by the wily Jamal.
