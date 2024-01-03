AUS vs PAK | Twitter stunned as Pakistan self-destruct to endure worst possible start to Pink Test

Starc's very first trick came up trumps after Shafique took guard to kickstart the encounter. The left-arm quick swung the opening delivery sharply into the right-handed batter to strike his thigh before angling the next one wide off the stumps with a scrambled seam. Shafique, expecting movement on this occasion as well, threw his bat at the Kookaburra only to nick the red cherry straight to Steve Smith at second slip. Ayum, on the other hand, had slightly more misfortune to contend with as his welcome hamper to the Test arena comprised of an absolute pearler. Steaming in from around the wicket, Hazlewood pitched the ball straight at length with trademark accuracy before it deviated just a hint away from the squared-up batter to catch the outside edge and fly into the gloves of Alex Carey.