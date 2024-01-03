AUS vs PAK | Twitter stunned as Pakistan self-destruct to endure worst possible start to Pink Test
Mitchell Starc broke through with just the second ball of the match to send Abdullah Shafique packing|
Few things can shatter the confidence of a team hoping to renew their fortunes like an early double whammy but little else was expected with resurgent Australia on song at the SCG. The hosts struck twice in as many overs in the New Year's Test to leave Pakistan staring at doom early on Wednesday.
Pakistan's tour of Australia went from bad to worse within the first 10 minutes of the traditional Pink Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground as they slumped to 4/2 as soon as the contest started. A rejig at the top of the order allowed Saib Ayum of T20 fame to replace the out-of-sorts Imam-ul-Haq but it made little difference to the roaring new-ball duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood as their pair took just two balls each to make their mark.
Starc's very first trick came up trumps after Shafique took guard to kickstart the encounter. The left-arm quick swung the opening delivery sharply into the right-handed batter to strike his thigh before angling the next one wide off the stumps with a scrambled seam. Shafique, expecting movement on this occasion as well, threw his bat at the Kookaburra only to nick the red cherry straight to Steve Smith at second slip. Ayum, on the other hand, had slightly more misfortune to contend with as his welcome hamper to the Test arena comprised of an absolute pearler. Steaming in from around the wicket, Hazlewood pitched the ball straight at length with trademark accuracy before it deviated just a hint away from the squared-up batter to catch the outside edge and fly into the gloves of Alex Carey.
Twitterati couldn't help but express their disappointment at the sheer incompetence of the touring Men in Green and took to social media to express their frustration.
