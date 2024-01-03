‌SA vs IND | Twitter erupts after Kohli’s guidance leads blazing Mohammed Siraj to his five-wicket haul in Cape Town 

Bowling a long-spell in Tests is not everyone’s cup of tea but when experience and skillset yield dividends, it’s worth it. A similar happened with Mohammed Siraj spit venom with the ball to topple the Proteas batters and claimed the fifth wicket on the clever assist from experienced Virat Kohli.

Arriving on the back of a dominating victory in Cape Town, South Africa was struck by a shellshock when the scoreboard read 34-6 after 15.5 overs. After a watchful couple of overs with the bat, openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar fell prey to Mohammed Siraj’s brilliance that eventually led to Siraj’s third fifth-wicket haul in Tests with the guidance of Virat Kohlii in a space of 76 deliveries.

Indian bowlers hit the strappings right from the word go in the first session of the second Test and got rewarded for maintaining consistency. The Proteas batters failed to handle the heat from Siraj who was asked to bowl a long spell by the Indian captain and ended up gaining wickets in clusters from one end. But an incident that gained everyone’s attention was when Virat Kohli’s wise assistance lead to Marco Jansen fishing outside the off stump in the 16th over.

At the stroke of the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Virat Kohli gestured towards Siraj and asked him to make the batter play outside the off stump line. Soon the 29-year-old followed the advice from his franchise skipper and earned the rewards when Jansen incurred an outside edge off a good length delivery in the channel. The ball just shaped a shade away to kiss the outside edge and land into the safe hands of KL Rahul behind the stumps. Seeing the tactics work against the South African all-rounder, Siraj was chuffed and received warm hugs and appreciation from Kohli and other teammates.