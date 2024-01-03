More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter flabbergasted as Virat Kohli comes up with Kobe Bryant-like non flinch to Nandre Burger’s fake throw

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Legends of any sport have one quality in common - their unwavering ability to stay calm amidst all the chaos around them. Virat Kohli, much like the legendary Kobe Bryant, showed incredible composure in Newlands when he refused to flinch even though Nandre Burger pretended to throw the ball at him.

The Indian pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stabilised the ship with a 52-run second wicket stand after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal in return to South Africa’s embarrassing 55 in the first innings. However, the Indian captain was replaced by Virat Kohli after the Mumbaikar fell prey to Marco Jansen in the 15th over and in a matter of time, something extraordinary took centrestage that had virtually no impact on Kohli.

On the third ball of the 15th over, left-arm pacer, Burger dished a good length delivery at the off stump that Kohli watchfully defended back to the bowler. The rebounding ball was grabbed by the bowler who immediately emulated an aggressive shy at the Indian No.4. While Kohli did not react as the bowler would have liked, Burger followed it up with a wild glare at the 35-year-old that lit the stage ablaze.

Kohli is renowned to be one of the fiercest ambassadors of the game and was not intimidated by a 28-year-old cricketer who has just two Test caps under his belt. The Twitterverse was quick to relate the incident with that of Kobe Bryant's famous staredown against Matt Barnes.

