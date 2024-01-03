More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter lauds Shubman Gill’s DRS mastery after he judges verdict before Third umpire

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Not all on-field antics get noticed in the heat of a contest and one such instance took place in some nanoseconds when Shubman Gill anticipated a DRS call correctly ahead of the TV umpire’s verdict. Rohit Sharma was on the verge of getting trapped to Kagiso Rabada but a good review saved him.

Heading into the game on the back of a comprehensive win, the South African side folded for an embarrassing 55 runs in the first session of the second Test. Despite losing Yashasvi Jaiswal early, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stabilised the situation before a DRS scare halted their flow of scoring runs in the 11th over. 

On the second ball of the 11th over, the Indian captain was beaten on the inside edge and suffered a thud on the front pad. While the original decision was out, Rohit Sharma opted for a review and summoned the Third Umpire’s verdict on it. During this phase, Gill at the non-striker’s end, was spotted gesturing with his arm that the ball was seaming inward and would go on to miss the leg stump. 

Subsequently, the TV umpire, Paul Reiffel witnessed no bat involved via Ultraedge and the ball tracking showed that the ball was indeed missing the leg-stump by a mere margin. This led to the conclusion that Gill’s initial instinct regarding the DRS was spot on and Twitterverse could not shy away from lauding the youngster’s brilliance.

