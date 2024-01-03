‌SA vs IND | Twitter lauds Shubman Gill’s DRS mastery after he judges verdict before Third umpire

On the second ball of the 11th over, the Indian captain was beaten on the inside edge and suffered a thud on the front pad. While the original decision was out, Rohit Sharma opted for a review and summoned the Third Umpire’s verdict on it. During this phase, Gill at the non-striker’s end, was spotted gesturing with his arm that the ball was seaming inward and would go on to miss the leg stump.