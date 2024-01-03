‌SA vs IND | Twitter praises Kohli for hyping Newlands crowd to pay tribute to Dean Elgar





The first day of the second Test between South Africa and India saw the third innings unfurl in the final session after both teams ended up bundling one another in a space of 58.1 overs. However, South Africa’s second innings also saw Dean Elgar bat for the final time in his decorated career leading the path for an iconic gesture from Virat Kohli.

The Proteas openers, Aiden Markram and Elgar had a watchful start against the Indian pacers but could not extend the run past the 10th over as Mukesh Kumar got the first breakthrough after outsmarting the stand-in skipper for 12 off 28 deliveries. Elgar went dismissed in his typical pattern where he caught the outside edge on a good length delivery that nibbled around the fourth stump line to give a catch to Virat Kohli at first slip.

Soon after the dismissal, the former Indian captain went towards Elgar, patted on his head and hugged him. He also signaled towards the crowd to get on their feet and give the gutsy batter a deserving standing ovation. The Indian dressing room and all other Indian players including the ones in dugout strolled towards Elgar and paid a tribute as he trudged off the field.

