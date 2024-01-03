SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Newlands proves to be batter’s graveyard with 23 wicket Day 1
The Newlands Test saw wickets galore as an incredible 23 wickets were scalped on the very first day of the match. After South Africa crumbled for a mere 55 runs in the first innings, India lost their last six wickets for no runs to walk into the second half of the match with a lead of 98 runs.
Winning the toss and batting first did not fare well for the hosts as the Indian new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on the Proteas batting line-up with the latter bagging a four-for in the first hour of the Test. The Hyderabad-bred pacer bowled a long spell after drawing the first couple of wickets and ran through the hosts’ batting line up post Bumrah outfoxing Tristan Stubbs for the third wicket. The 29-year-old bowler seemed in fine rhythm and spitted venom with the ball ending up with a six-for as South Africa got ironed out for paltry 55 runs in a mere 23.2 overs at the stroke of Lunch. Debutant Mukesh Kumar and Bumrah shared a couple of scalps each while Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) were the only batters to get to a double-digit score.
Unprepared to bat so early on the day, Yashasvi Jaiswal was unable to judge the bounce off the strip and ended up chopping on in the third ball of the over off Kagiso Rabada. It was followed by a 57-run stand between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill before the partnership was broken by Nandre Burger in the 15th over. Burger’s disciplined bowling earned him success against Shubman Gill (36) and Shreyas Iyer at the brink of Tea with the scorecard reading 111/4 after 24 overs.
Kohli and Rahul initiated the third session watchfully and glued together a 43-run stand with the senior batter scoring the bulk of the runs. However, when the scorecard read 153, wickets started to tumble as Lungi Ngidi dismissed the wicketkeeper-batter and ended up with a triple-wicket maiden. The following over saw Rabada wrap the Indian innings with a bizarre stat stating six wickets for no runs in a space of a couple of overs.
