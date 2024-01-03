‌SA vs IND | Twitter reacts as Newlands proves to be batter’s graveyard with 23 wicket Day 1 

Winning the toss and batting first did not fare well for the hosts as the Indian new-ball pair of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj wreaked havoc on the Proteas batting line-up with the latter bagging a four-for in the first hour of the Test. The Hyderabad-bred pacer bowled a long spell after drawing the first couple of wickets and ran through the hosts’ batting line up post Bumrah outfoxing Tristan Stubbs for the third wicket. The 29-year-old bowler seemed in fine rhythm and spitted venom with the ball ending up with a six-for as South Africa got ironed out for paltry 55 runs in a mere 23.2 overs at the stroke of Lunch. Debutant Mukesh Kumar and Bumrah shared a couple of scalps each while Kyle Verreynne (15) and David Bedingham (12) were the only batters to get to a double-digit score.