‌SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli emulating Lord Rama after the DJ plays Ram Siya Ram





Winning the toss and batting first did not fare well for the home side after the South African batters collapsed against the threatening new-ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. After the latter secured his fifer, dismissing Marco Jansen in the 16th over, a strange incident took centrestage that left the audience abuzz.

On the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Siraj fished Jansen outside the off-stump with an away-shaped delivery that jagged late and attained his third overseas fifer. Subsequently, the new batter, Keshav Maharaj, strolled into the field and the Cape Town Dj started playing the renowned Hundu mythological music- ‘Ram Siya Ram’.

The Dj’s across various venues have been following this tradition since the 2023 World Cup and did the same in this circumstance. Hearing the music, Kohli could not resist himself and gestured as if he had a bow and arrow in his hand, marking his aim. He followed it up with a smile and made the prayer gesture showering tribute to the almighty Lord Ram who is celebrated across India and other parts of the world.

The Twitterverse loved this act from the former Indian captain and took to social media to express their views.

Race!

Race between World's fastest fielder Ravindra Jadeja and So-called unfit player Captain Rohit Sharma 🫡🤙 #INDvsSA #RohitSharma𓃵 pic.twitter.com/RR2jI5QBJp — Immy|| 🇮🇳 (@TotallyImro45) January 3, 2024

Rohit Running Sharma!

Sir Jadeja : I’m the fastest runner in the ICT.

Le Captain Rohit Sharma 👽:

pic.twitter.com/zXZEa55ffi — ` (@shiv0037) January 3, 2024

That was good to see!

Virat Kohli acting like LORD RAM on RAM SIYA RAM song ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/ZTLOGNrAWb — 𝑀𝒾𝒸𝓇𝑜 𝐿𝑜𝓋𝑒𝓇 (@Swapnil113goat) January 3, 2024

Good gesture by King Kohli!

Virat Kohli when " Ram Siya Ram " song was played in the stadium 🙏 #SAvsIND



pic.twitter.com/QUHjZ7fast — Savlon Bhoi (@First_follow_me) January 3, 2024

He is never quite at field! Hahaha!

Virat Kohli when Ram Siya Ram song was played in the stadium.

🙏pic.twitter.com/IbqZSFxjDY — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) January 3, 2024

God!🙏

Virat kohli paying tribute to Shri Ram When DJ was playing Ram Siya Ram song in Centurion when Keshav Maharaj to bat#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/mVsLWZzGM3 — Hardik 🇮🇳 (@Whyratkugagli) January 3, 2024

King Kohli!

Hail leader virat kohli — Pat Is Cumming (@Inningsinsider) January 3, 2024

Hahaha! Hold my beer!

South Africa : We’re invincible at Home conditions.

Le Captain Rohit Sharma 💉: pic.twitter.com/QIoGQU532a — ` (@shiv0037) January 3, 2024

Definietly one!

The hug between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.



- Picture of the day. ⭐ pic.twitter.com/IOZr697Yuo — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 3, 2024

Looks like that!