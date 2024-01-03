More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter reacts to Virat Kohli emulating Lord Rama after the DJ plays Ram Siya Ram

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

A cricket field never falls short of witnessing epic moments caught on the camera and one such snap was taken when Virat Kohli caved into a mythological character in Newlands. The former Indian captain entertained the viewers with his eye-catching gestures after the Dj played Ram Siya Ram.

Winning the toss and batting first did not fare well for the home side after the South African batters collapsed against the threatening new-ball duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. After the latter secured his fifer, dismissing Marco Jansen in the 16th over, a strange incident took centrestage that left the audience abuzz. 

On the fifth delivery of the 16th over, Siraj fished Jansen outside the off-stump with an away-shaped delivery that jagged late and attained his third overseas fifer. Subsequently, the new batter, Keshav Maharaj, strolled into the field and the Cape Town Dj started playing the renowned Hundu mythological music- ‘Ram Siya Ram’. 

The Dj’s across various venues have been following this tradition since the 2023 World Cup and did the same in this circumstance. Hearing the music, Kohli could not resist himself and gestured as if he had a bow and arrow in his hand, marking his aim. He followed it up with a smile and made the prayer gesture showering tribute to the almighty Lord Ram who is celebrated across India and other parts of the world.

The Twitterverse loved this act from the former Indian captain and took to social media to express their views.

