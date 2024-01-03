WATCH, AUS vs PAK | New Year, same Babar Azam as maestro creams delightful cover drives

Pakistan had little to celebrate in the New Year's Test at Sydney Cricket Ground as disciplined spells from their Australian counterparts saw the visitors collapse to 47/4 in the final encounter of the three-match series. Their measly total was largely a consequence of some counterattacking batting from former skipper Babar Azam as the 29-year-old struck a 40-ball 26 on the back of four gorgeous boundaries. Apart from a pull off the backfoot, all of Babar's forays to the boundaries were perfectly executed cover drives and as always they were a sight to behold.