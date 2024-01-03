WATCH, AUS vs PAK | New Year, same Babar Azam as maestro creams delightful cover drives
Despite not staying at the crease for long, Babar Azam was at his eloquent best on Wednesday|
Nothing resonates with a cricket aficionado's soul better than a well-struck cover drive and Babar Azam in his relatively young career has already established himself as one of the best to ever do it. The Pakistan ace was poetry in motion once again on Wednesday as he hit three stunning boundaries.
Pakistan had little to celebrate in the New Year's Test at Sydney Cricket Ground as disciplined spells from their Australian counterparts saw the visitors collapse to 47/4 in the final encounter of the three-match series. Their measly total was largely a consequence of some counterattacking batting from former skipper Babar Azam as the 29-year-old struck a 40-ball 26 on the back of four gorgeous boundaries. Apart from a pull off the backfoot, all of Babar's forays to the boundaries were perfectly executed cover drives and as always they were a sight to behold.
The first came against an on-song Josh Hazlewood in the sixth over after Babar took advantage of the right-arm quick uncharacteristically veering from his line and length to dispatch the wide half-volley with elegance. Mitchell Starc was next in line for the disdainful treatment as two of his deliveries in the ensuing over were met with the same treatment while the batter presented a picture of poise given the dropped knee and straight willow.
Babar eventually fell victim to a vicious inswinger from Pat Cummins but the short stay at the crease was enough to jampack the highlight packages for the day.
Feast your eyes on some gorgeous Babar Azam cover drives 😍 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ItHGKsS4J5— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 3, 2024