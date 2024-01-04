AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as disciplined Pakistan restrain Australia before bad light stops play on Day 2

Australia resumed from their overnight score of 6/0, after the retirement-bound David Warner and fellow opener Usman Khawaja had walked out to the crease for a solitary over at the end of the first day, and were immediately restrained by clinical new-ball bowling from Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali. The duo gave away just 14 runs with the help of six maidens in their combined 10-over spell before Sajid Khan and Aamer Jamal were brought into the attack. The latter took just two deliveries to capitalize on the pressure and create a wicket-taking opportunity but debutant Saim Ayub spilled a dolly at first slip to let Warner escape on 20.