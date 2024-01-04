AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as disciplined Pakistan restrain Australia before bad light stops play on Day 2
A well-judged review late in the day enabled Pakistan to gain a strong foothold in the New Year's encounter|
PCB
Only 46 overs were possible on Day 2 of the New Year's Test at the SCG before dark skies and incessant showers brought play to a halt. Australia trudged along cautiously while chasing a first innings total of 313 but Pakistan managed to snare two scalps to keep the match hanging in the balance.
Australia resumed from their overnight score of 6/0, after the retirement-bound David Warner and fellow opener Usman Khawaja had walked out to the crease for a solitary over at the end of the first day, and were immediately restrained by clinical new-ball bowling from Mir Hamza and Hasan Ali. The duo gave away just 14 runs with the help of six maidens in their combined 10-over spell before Sajid Khan and Aamer Jamal were brought into the attack. The latter took just two deliveries to capitalize on the pressure and create a wicket-taking opportunity but debutant Saim Ayub spilled a dolly at first slip to let Warner escape on 20.
The Knagaroos pair kept the scoreboard trickling thereon even as the visitors ensured to maintain pressure and eventually handed the ball to Salman Agha Ali in the 25th over in search of a breakthrough with the partnership having grown to 70. The all-rounder obliged immediately, ragging one across Warner (34) to extract a thick outside edge that Babar Azam held onto by the skin of his teeth at first slip. A similar passage of play emerged either side of Lunch, only with Marnus Labuschagne exhibiting even more conservativeness than Warner, until Jamal added to his heroics by strangling Khawaja down the leg side for 47 to reduce the hosts to 107/2.
At the end of the 47th over, the umpires called for an early Tea after play needed to be stopped for bad light given the overcast conditions and a stream of drizzle ensued to spell the end of Thursday's action. Australia ended on 116/2, trailing by 297 runs with Manrus Labuschagne unbeaten on 23 off 66 balls and Steve Smith having raced to six after facing seven deliveries.
Day 2 called off
Day 2 called off, 197 Australia are behind with 8 wkts in hand. Game is well in balance, good session for either of the side would get them in front, two-three quick wkts required for Pakustan to have a lead in this test.#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/8sIfPPWEyZ— Taha (@taha_tj30) January 4, 2024
It has to be...
If there’s anytime of the year when Sydney produces bad weather it’s always for the new year test #AUSvPAK— Charlie Rohan (@CharlieRohan5) January 4, 2024
Sad
Play for today has been abandoned due to bad light and Rain. #PAKvsAUS #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/lgVUq6VGmG— Wasi Tweets (@itswasi56) January 4, 2024
Early start
Play has been abandoned.— M BILAL MAYO Saeed Mayo (@MBILALMAYOSaee1) January 4, 2024
We’ll commence at 10am tomorrow 🏏 local time#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Qg5R0mDMH0
Result will come (hopefully)
It's due I tell you DUE— SimpsonsCricket (@CricketSimpsons) January 4, 2024
Credit: Greg Shawcross#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/AINSc2tgdp
What a weather
#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/MKahoLpDJ6— Tim Michell (@tim_michell) January 4, 2024
Time for a change?
I don’t want to be that guy, but perhaps we should move the Sydney Test.— Raiders Off-Season Hype Man (@sloanefather) January 4, 2024
To Canberra.
Is it gloomy and raining in Canberra right now? Not relevant.#cricket #AUSvPAK
Play abandoned
That's it, play has been abandoned because of the weather. Day 3 will start 30 minutes earlier. #AUSvPAK— Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) January 4, 2024
This was cool
🏏Shades of Kenny Benjamin back in the day #ENGvWI: pic.twitter.com/QbVAd0eAdB— Brandon (@b3108) January 4, 2024
Richie would be impressed at Aamir’s take today. #AUSvPAK https://t.co/jjL2k0hNgm
It's the obvious
Rain during the Sydney test.— W.A.Dad (@grazinggoat66) January 4, 2024
In other equally surprising news, night follows day, water is indeed wet & Autumn will follow Summer. #AUSvPAK https://t.co/exjHDfOl9P