‌MLR vs HH I Twitter applauds Hobart Hurricane’s steady win against minnows Renegades in the Big Bash League

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Hobart Hurricanes successfully chased the target of 148 runs against the Melbourne Renegades despite Jordan Cox and Jonathan Wells' 66-run partnership. Sam Hain and Corey Anderson’s 84-run partnership set the tone for the chase leading to successive triumphs in the Big Bash League.

After the toss favoured Hurricanes in the 26th clash of BBL, captain Nathan Ellis handed over the first over to Tim David which resulted in a wicket maiden picking up Shaun Marsh for a duck. The Renegades batting was later restored by a steady partnership between South African veteran Quintan De Kock and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jordan Cox powered the scorecard to 147/4 with his 47 off 36 balls before a sharp catch by Chris Jordan on Riley Meredith’s full-length delivery ended the stay.

To kick off the second innings, the Hurricanes were off to a brisk start by openers Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell contributing in a 27-run partnership ceased by Fergus O'Neill to outwit the latter. It was followed by two quick dismissals of McDermott and Maclister Wright after the powerplay with the onus shifted to New Zealand veteran Corey Anderson to do some magic. He orchestrated a solid 84-run partnership with Sam Hain who took an aggressive approach that included a six where the ball hit the roof of the Docklands Stadium. His partner, Anderson too struck a few powerful blows and remained unbeaten to help Hurricanes reach 6 points, leading to a second consecutive win.

