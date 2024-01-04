MLR vs HH I Twitter applauds Hobart Hurricane’s steady win against minnows Renegades in the Big Bash League
Hobart Hurricanes successfully chased the target of 148 runs against the Melbourne Renegades despite Jordan Cox and Jonathan Wells' 66-run partnership. Sam Hain and Corey Anderson’s 84-run partnership set the tone for the chase leading to successive triumphs in the Big Bash League.
To kick off the second innings, the Hurricanes were off to a brisk start by openers Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell contributing in a 27-run partnership ceased by Fergus O'Neill to outwit the latter. It was followed by two quick dismissals of McDermott and Maclister Wright after the powerplay with the onus shifted to New Zealand veteran Corey Anderson to do some magic. He orchestrated a solid 84-run partnership with Sam Hain who took an aggressive approach that included a six where the ball hit the roof of the Docklands Stadium. His partner, Anderson too struck a few powerful blows and remained unbeaten to help Hurricanes reach 6 points, leading to a second consecutive win.
The Twitterverse closely followed this BBL clash and shared their views on the contest.
This is wild
This is wild 🤯— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024
Ben McDermott just hit a six that got lost - IN THE ROOF?!#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/58F4zWScnz
Aaron Finch retiring
Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from the BBL. pic.twitter.com/9OpXiAfFi9— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 4, 2024
Nice coversation
"Your Hindi is too good, mate!"— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024
Nikhil was impressed by Binga! @BrettLee_58 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/pM1DxJiOwh
Extremenly predictable
13 seasons of BBL and this is by far the most boring.— S B (@Conigman) January 4, 2024
How many games have come down to the last few balls? 1-2?
So funny seeing teams win the toss and automatically bowling first. Its pretty much a guaranteed win.
Its not only boring but extremely predictable.
Calls time
Champion Finch calls time on Big Bash career#BBL pic.twitter.com/NFvQzNPGrc— Hamza Ijaz (@HamzaEjaz367) January 4, 2024
Good crowd catch
How happy was this bloke to take a crowd catch 😆#BBL13 pic.twitter.com/sKi2zhIgdN— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024
Lol
@BBL Give the catcher in the audience $100 .for their catch..— Sandy (@Sandy23269960) January 4, 2024
Need experinced captian
Just shite. No bowling plan. Zampa shit, Captain has no idea. If you are serious, you need to get a proper experienced Captain. #MelbourneRenegades— Raving Shastri (@hitthespot27) January 4, 2024
Officially retiring
Melbourne Renegades icon Aaron Finch has today officially announced his retirement from Big Bash cricket.— Irfan Shakir (@iamirfanshakir) January 4, 2024
"This will be my last year of Big Bash, it's been a great ride, 13 years for one club - I'm really proud of that."
106 matches
3311 runs
34.85 average
2 centuries
26… pic.twitter.com/eNIqeR3mLj