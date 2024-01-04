‌MLR vs HH I Twitter applauds Hobart Hurricane’s steady win against minnows Renegades in the Big Bash League





After the toss favoured Hurricanes in the 26th clash of BBL, captain Nathan Ellis handed over the first over to Tim David which resulted in a wicket maiden picking up Shaun Marsh for a duck. The Renegades batting was later restored by a steady partnership between South African veteran Quintan De Kock and Jake Fraser-McGurk. Jordan Cox powered the scorecard to 147/4 with his 47 off 36 balls before a sharp catch by Chris Jordan on Riley Meredith’s full-length delivery ended the stay.

To kick off the second innings, the Hurricanes were off to a brisk start by openers Ben McDermott and Caleb Jewell contributing in a 27-run partnership ceased by Fergus O'Neill to outwit the latter. It was followed by two quick dismissals of McDermott and Maclister Wright after the powerplay with the onus shifted to New Zealand veteran Corey Anderson to do some magic. He orchestrated a solid 84-run partnership with Sam Hain who took an aggressive approach that included a six where the ball hit the roof of the Docklands Stadium. His partner, Anderson too struck a few powerful blows and remained unbeaten to help Hurricanes reach 6 points, leading to a second consecutive win.

The Twitterverse closely followed this BBL clash and shared their views on the contest.





Ben McDermott just hit a six that got lost - IN THE ROOF?!

Aaron Finch has announced his retirement from the BBL.

"Your Hindi is too good, mate!"



Nikhil was impressed by Binga! @BrettLee_58 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/pM1DxJiOwh — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024

13 seasons of BBL and this is by far the most boring.

How many games have come down to the last few balls? 1-2?

So funny seeing teams win the toss and automatically bowling first. Its pretty much a guaranteed win.

Its not only boring but extremely predictable.

Champion Finch calls time on Big Bash career

How happy was this bloke to take a crowd catch

Give the catcher in the audience $100 .for their catch..

Just shite. No bowling plan. Zampa shit, Captain has no idea. If you are serious, you need to get a proper experienced Captain.

Melbourne Renegades icon Aaron Finch has today officially announced his retirement from Big Bash cricket.



"This will be my last year of Big Bash, it's been a great ride, 13 years for one club - I'm really proud of that."



106 matches

3311 runs

34.85 average

2 centuries

26… pic.twitter.com/eNIqeR3mLj — Irfan Shakir (@iamirfanshakir) January 4, 2024



