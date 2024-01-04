MLR vs HH | Twitter reacts to Tim David’s wicket maiden ending Shaun Marsh’s innings
Great players are able to create magic with the bat and sometimes with the ball as well. Tim David was handed the ball in the first over against Melbourne Renegades and the star all rounder showcased his magical bowling getting rid of Shaun Marsh at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne.
Both Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades were desperate for the two points in order to climb up the points table in the ongoing BBL. Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis won the toss and chose to bowl and made the bold call of handing the ball to David for the first over. As the pitch seemed dry, David showed early on that he had Marsh’s number as the Aussie veteran seemed to struggle as he was beaten on the outside edge twice.
But the magic last ball was short and quick round the wicket resulting in the ball to drift. Marsh had almost predetermined a cut shot but the ball climbed up on him and all he could manage was a slight nick. Such was the bounce on the ball that not only did the 40-year-old stumble and almost fall over, he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion as well. Hurricanes wicketkeeper Ben McDermott, who had completed a sharp catch, jogged over to David to celebrate the wicket maiden in the first over of the match.
The Twitterverse immediately reacted to this mystic first over wicket maiden by Tim David and praised Ellis for his decision to hand the all rounder the ball.
Tim David! 😳— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 4, 2024
It's a wicket-maiden to start the Gades' innings. What a dream start for the Hurricanes! #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/Znsv2rF9f2
Tim David gets his first wicket#BBL13 https://t.co/V3fMT8Rxov— Zargham (@zarghamabbas77) January 4, 2024
#BBL13 talent pool is so low that,even a ultra part timer TIM DAVID will get a wicket maiden at the start of 1st innings...🤡— ॐ नमः शिवाय (@Rara_chari) January 4, 2024
Most teams batting card ends at no.4...just like @StrikersBBL yesterday
Technically @BBL should only have 6 teams with their limited resources...🤷
A wicket maiden? At this time of year? From the arm of Tim David? In this part of the country? Localised entirely within Marvel Stadium? #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/vfDNvQB4Or— Liahm O'Brien (@LiahmO_Writing) January 4, 2024
Tim David starting with a wicket maiden was not exactly on my bingo card tonight. #BBL13— Alex Fair (@AJFair85) January 4, 2024
Tim David opening the bowling and Bowled Madein Wicket 😵💫— Unknown (@iharsharoyal) January 4, 2024
Wicket maiden start from Tim David— Yugal Chambhare (@iamYugal18) January 4, 2024
That just about sums up the Renegades’ season. Tim David’s genteel doorknobs secures a wicket-maiden in the opening over.— Tyler Maher (@tylermaher5) January 4, 2024
Wow, a wicket maiden to start by Tim David. #BBL13— Scott Rea (@ScottRea) January 4, 2024
Wicket maiden for Tim David. Clever planning from the Hurricanes. #BBL13— Damo (@DamoSC) January 4, 2024
Tim David getting a wicket maiden was something that I didn’t expect! #BBL13— Drew Semmens (@drewie_5) January 4, 2024