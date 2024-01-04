More Options

‌MLR vs HH | Twitter reacts to Tim David’s wicket maiden ending Shaun Marsh’s innings 

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Great players are able to create magic with the bat and sometimes with the ball as well. Tim David was handed the ball in the first over against Melbourne Renegades and the star all rounder showcased his magical bowling getting rid of Shaun Marsh at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne. 

Both Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades were desperate for the two points in order to climb up the points table in the ongoing BBL. Hobart Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis won the toss and chose to bowl and made the bold call of handing the ball to David for the first over. As the pitch seemed dry, David showed early on that he had Marsh’s number as the Aussie veteran seemed to struggle as he was beaten on the outside edge twice. 

But the magic last ball was short and quick round the wicket resulting in the ball to drift. Marsh had almost predetermined a cut shot but the ball climbed up on him and all he could manage was a slight nick. Such was the bounce on the ball that not only did the 40-year-old stumble and almost fall over, he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion as well. Hurricanes wicketkeeper Ben McDermott, who had completed a sharp catch, jogged over to David to celebrate the wicket maiden in the first over of the match. 

The Twitterverse immediately reacted to this mystic first over wicket maiden by Tim David and praised Ellis for his decision to hand the all rounder the ball. 



