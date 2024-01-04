SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz after Bumrah’s scintillating reflexive take leaves Marco Jansen stunned in Cape Town
BCCI
Fast bowlers are regarded as one of the toilers in the cricket field and their sweat gets further justified if they pull off screamers on their followthrough. On the second day of the second Test, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Marco Jansen in a similar scenario that left the Proteas star stunned.
After 23 wickets on the first day, the second day of the Newlands Test between South Africa and India saw a similar run from the first ball of the morning session. Jasprit Bumrah was right on his mark and asked the right questions to rattled the middle and lower middle-order of the Proteas line-up that included a scintillating catch leaving Marco Jansen stunned.
Having already beaten the edges a few times, Bumrah dished a full-length delivery near the off stump line on the fifth delivery of the 24th over to which the batter played back down the line. It was played aerial towards Bumrah who managed to gather the ball with quick reflexes. For a fast bowler, it is not easy to pluck catches immediately after releasing the ball as it rebounds rapidly off the bat if middled. However, the Gujarat-bred pacer ended up getting his palm in the right position for the ball to stick.
Subsequently, Bumrah seemed ecstatic and give a fiery look at Jansen while the Proteas all-rounder seemed flummoxed and took a pause before trudging off the field.
January 4, 2024
GOAT for the generation!
Fifer for Jasprit Bumrah 🔥🫡— anurag (@viratians25) January 4, 2024
No #JaspritBumrah fan will pass without liking this 🔥🐐
#INDvsSA #INDvSA #SAvsIND #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/Qlagi1zq5Z
Brilliant catch!
What a catch by Bumrah 🔥🔥.#INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/tGPVQY52gr— Abdul Rauf (@a_raufrana) January 4, 2024
That was so quick!
What catch by jasprit bumrah 😯#INDvsSA #SAVSIND #KOHLI pic.twitter.com/eDnSBDEgav— Cricdox (@cricdox) January 4, 2024
Just Bumrah things!
Stunner Catch by bumrah— Muzamil khan (@MuzaffarKh75647) January 4, 2024
South Africa 6 wicket down#SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/9KYjApQwgz
Will it end today?
Yes... And it will further ease out I feel.. Batsmen are getting out because of playing wrong shots. Again thanks to T20.. Good reflex catch by Bumrah— Shrikant 🇮🇳 (@sdjoshi55) January 4, 2024
Yes agreed!
Only Bumrah can take this kind of catch especially in his bowling run-up 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/VHzuf29Zsg— Shumaila Tanveer (@shumaila56_) January 4, 2024
That was an absolute stunner
What a catch a followthrough #Bumrah #TeamIndia #INDvsSA https://t.co/yAo8Nmcwyh— Jamir Khan (@JamirKhan178) January 4, 2024
He looked shocked on how he took that catch!
Marco looked somewhat surprised that Bumrah caught that. Man has a 5-step run-up with every luxury to take a catch on his follow-through.#SAvIND— Chad Kelly-Klate (@CKlatey) January 4, 2024
Yes it is!
Stunning return catch from Bumrah..!!#njwk18 #njpw #ソーラン節 #バタースコッチ気になる #ポケット #爆破予告 #岸優太_X pic.twitter.com/nuoB2g5Mk4— Farhan Mansuri (@_FarhanMansuri) January 4, 2024