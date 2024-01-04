‌SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz after Bumrah’s scintillating reflexive take leaves Marco Jansen stunned in Cape Town

Having already beaten the edges a few times, Bumrah dished a full-length delivery near the off stump line on the fifth delivery of the 24th over to which the batter played back down the line. It was played aerial towards Bumrah who managed to gather the ball with quick reflexes. For a fast bowler, it is not easy to pluck catches immediately after releasing the ball as it rebounds rapidly off the bat if middled. However, the Gujarat-bred pacer ended up getting his palm in the right position for the ball to stick.