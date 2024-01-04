More Options

‌SA vs IND | Twitter abuzz after Bumrah’s scintillating reflexive take leaves Marco Jansen stunned in Cape Town

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Fast bowlers are regarded as one of the toilers in the cricket field and their sweat gets further justified if they pull off screamers on their followthrough. On the second day of the second Test, Jasprit Bumrah got rid of Marco Jansen in a similar scenario that left the Proteas star stunned.

After 23 wickets on the first day, the second day of the Newlands Test between South Africa and India saw a similar run from the first ball of the morning session. Jasprit Bumrah was right on his mark and asked the right questions to rattled the middle and lower middle-order of the Proteas line-up that included a scintillating catch leaving Marco Jansen stunned.

Having already beaten the edges a few times, Bumrah dished a full-length delivery near the off stump line on the fifth delivery of the 24th over to which the batter played back down the line. It was played aerial towards Bumrah who managed to gather the ball with quick reflexes. For a fast bowler, it is not easy to pluck catches immediately after releasing the ball as it  rebounds rapidly off the bat if middled. However, the Gujarat-bred pacer ended up getting his palm in the right position for the ball to stick.

Subsequently, Bumrah seemed ecstatic and give a fiery look at Jansen while the Proteas all-rounder seemed flummoxed and took a pause before trudging off the field.

