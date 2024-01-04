SA vs IND | Twitter in frenzy after India claim maiden Cape Town triumph in shortest-ever Test in history
After a thrashing in the first Test, India drew the two-match Test series with a historic maiden win in Cape Town. Dean Elgar’s farewell Test saw a brilliant century from Aiden Markram despite the contest getting wrapped up within a paltry five sessions where the bowlers wreaked havoc on each day.
Heading to the second Day of the Newlands Test, Aiden Markram and David Beningham kicked off the morning session with the latter getting dismissed in the first over off Jasprit Bumrah. The Gujarat-bred pacer was right on the money from the first over and went on to remove Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in the space of 25 deliveries. However, Aiden Markram orchestrated the runs from the other end and quickly raced to a sensational century, dragging the South African side to a lead. Subsequently, Mohammed Siraj broke the 51-run eight-wicket stand before the hosts got bundled for 176 with a lead of 78 runs. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 13.5-0-61-6, followed by a couple of scalps from Mukesh Kumar.
In pursuit of the chase, Yashasvi Jaiswal (28) looked aggressive with his approach and scored quick 44 runs for the opening stand alongside Rohit Sharma. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli followed suit after executing two boundaries in eleven balls each during their stay.
While Kagiso Rabada cleaned up Gill in the 9th over, Jansen earned Kohli’s wicket after a successful review when just four runs were needed for an Indian triumph. Shreyas Iyer joined Rohit and immediately struggled against a few bouncers from Jansen before a no-ball allowed him to slog the succeeding delivery for a four and breach Cape Town for the first time in history. With only 642 deliveries bowled in the Test, this became the shortest-ever Test in the history of the format in terms of deliveries bowled and Twitterverse could not resist pouring their views.
Quicker than light!
The result was quick #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/3id38K8CFB— Areeba (@arieba_chaudryy) January 4, 2024
Yes! That was so nice of Team India!
Virat Kohli presented Dean Elgar his Jersey signed by team India. 🇮🇳♥️🔥.#INDvsSA #SAvsIND #AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/fjp67Fq2Oa— Carlos (@CARLOS_06666) January 4, 2024
India❤️❤️
❤️❤️#INDvsSA #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #SAvsIND #ViratKohli #RohitSharma #ShubmanGill https://t.co/zAMcpA38LW— Cricket Universe (@Crickinnmyvien) January 4, 2024
Five sessions*
A series that took five days. #SAvsIND— MR AESTHETE ✍️📻📺🎵🇿🇦 (@NkuleSbuDladla) January 4, 2024
In Cape Town!
India 🇮🇳 Beat South Africa 🇿🇦 By 7 Wickets In 2nd Test Match.— suriya (@suriyavpps) January 4, 2024
Level The Series 1-1#INDvsSA #SAvIND #Cricket #INDvSA #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/1bOJSqN3nA
Hahaha!❤️❤️❤️
These two pics ❤️❤️— Shreyasian96 (@Shreyasian96) January 4, 2024
Thank You Rohit Sharma for believing in Shreyas Iyer. He has to improve and he will improve.
Rohit Sharma gave confidence to Iyer,he can do it pic.twitter.com/IfqsFMYmdi
She tried defending it! 🤣🤣🤣
“I dont have a problem with short ball” - Shreyas Iyer #BleedBlue #INDvSA #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/DbVflIHZTM— $hyju (@linktoshyju) January 4, 2024
He deserves it! 🤣🤣
Man of match to Shreyas Iyer for hitting the winning shot while trembling. 🤣— Sameer Karmarkar (@samkya) January 4, 2024
He's best we know!
Virat Kohli is the best— Shivam. (@shivamkumar142) January 4, 2024