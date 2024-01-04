‌SA vs IND | Twitter in frenzy after India claim maiden Cape Town triumph in shortest-ever Test in history

Heading to the second Day of the Newlands Test, Aiden Markram and David Beningham kicked off the morning session with the latter getting dismissed in the first over off Jasprit Bumrah. The Gujarat-bred pacer was right on the money from the first over and went on to remove Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj in the space of 25 deliveries. However, Aiden Markram orchestrated the runs from the other end and quickly raced to a sensational century, dragging the South African side to a lead. Subsequently, Mohammed Siraj broke the 51-run eight-wicket stand before the hosts got bundled for 176 with a lead of 78 runs. Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 13.5-0-61-6, followed by a couple of scalps from Mukesh Kumar.