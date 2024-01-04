SA vs IND | Twitter lauds Kohli’s sporting gesture after Markram smashes gritty ton in tricky Newlands
Centuries in Test cricket are common but notching the milestone mark in difficult conditions demands innumerous talent. On the second day of the Cape Town Test, Aiden Markram displayed a sheer grit and skillset to drag his team out of scrutiny with a ton that received applause from the opposition.
On the final ball of the 30th over, Makram steered a length delivery outside the off-stump through the backward point region to get to his seventh century in Test cricket. The South African batters were tumbled for paltry 55 runs in the first innings and when no other batters could withstand the Indian attack, the Centurion-born star trailed the path to score runs here.
Markram’s remarkable century earned heaps of applause from the crowd, the South African dressing room, and even the opposition. Virat Kohli, renowned to be a great ambassador of the game went up to the 29-year-old batter and congratulated him on this epic knock. Kohli was spotted patting his back and whispering to him in the ears which eventually stirred the Twitterverse
