Super Smash | Twitter stunned as Louis Delport embraces Olympic year with audacious flips celebration
Louis Delport upped his celebration game manyfold on Thursday with an outrageously athletic celebration|
ECBCC
Entertainment and passion come natural to many-a-professional cricketers but perhaps to none so much as Auckland Aces' Louis Delport. The 35-year-old proved age is just a number on Thursday by perhaps producing the most ravishing celebration the sport has seen with flips a gymnast would be proud of.
Auckland Aces made light work of Wellington Firebirds at the temporarliy named Martin Guptill Oval on Thursday after the Kiwi opener struck a match-winning 85 in his testimonial game to take his team to 192/6. The visitors never seemebd to be on track for the chase as Ben Lister demolished the batting unit with four scalps while Louis Delport and Danru Ferns split the remaining six scalps evenly to seal the 53-run triumph. However, amidst all the sensational showings of skill through the encounter, no other moment came close to being as visceral as Delport's celebration for his final scalp in the 11th over.
Having already got rid of opposition skipper Nick kelly and the destructive Michael Bracewell, the slow-left arm orthodox produced a peach on the penultimate ball of his spell to get rid of Callum McLachlan. The Kookaburra pitched on leg-stumps from around the wicket before straightening just enough to beat the willow and trap the batter plumb in front of the stumps. As soon as the umpire raised his finger, Delport wasted no time before launching himself into a front flip with the help of his hands before following it up with an audacious free-style back flip much to the delight of the crowd and his teamamtes' delight.
Even such explicit exhibitons of ecstacy were not enough to contain the 35-year-old as he went on to maniacally flail his limbs in utter delight, presenting a picture of utmost bliss and sending Twitterati into a frenzy.
Acrobatic Delport
January 4, 2024
Got another one
Delport has another! He gets McLachlan LBW and the Firebirds lose their fifth wicket! Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/ju8tnPHgTe #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/ABbBf1qVPe— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 4, 2024
Back to back
Back-to-back 3-fers for Louis Delport 3/27 in #SuperSmashNZ 2023-24. @aucklandcricket— JaayShaan (VaidhyaJayaShankar) (@JaayShaan) January 4, 2024
He can do better
What ever Xara Jetly can do... Louis Delport can do better😆 @aucklandcricket #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/aJVvHAvizp— Matty Matt (@MattDyer01) January 4, 2024
Oldman doing stunts
Look at that old man delport looks like a 65 years old grandpa 😂— Shivaraj (@shivaraj022091) January 4, 2024
Usual Delport
Delport as usual 😂😂— Yedidi John Prabhakar Prince (@JohnYedidi) January 4, 2024
Oh my god
Hahahahaha anyone watching the supersmash, see the ball go over the boundary, guy throws it back, nearly hits the baby?! That was my niece 😂— Renee (@rencarrot) January 4, 2024
Lol
super smash bros makes me want to jump off a bridge— sam 🚬🐛 (@samdabug) January 4, 2024
Another one
Another acrobatic catch in the field! Ben Lister takes the catch this time and Nick Kelly has to go. Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/ju8tnPHgTe #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/9tgsluHEv9— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 4, 2024