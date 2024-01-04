More Options

Super Smash | Twitter stunned as Louis Delport embraces Olympic year with audacious flips celebration

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Louis Delport upped his celebration game manyfold on Thursday with an outrageously athletic celebration

Entertainment and passion come natural to many-a-professional cricketers but perhaps to none so much as Auckland Aces' Louis Delport. The 35-year-old proved age is just a number on Thursday by perhaps producing the most ravishing celebration the sport has seen with flips a gymnast would be proud of.

Auckland Aces made light work of Wellington Firebirds at the temporarliy named Martin Guptill Oval on Thursday after the Kiwi opener struck a match-winning 85 in his testimonial game to take his team to 192/6. The visitors never seemebd to be on track for the chase as Ben Lister demolished the batting unit with four scalps while Louis Delport and Danru Ferns split the remaining six scalps evenly to seal the 53-run triumph. However, amidst all the sensational showings of skill through the encounter, no other moment came close to being as visceral as Delport's celebration for his final scalp in the 11th over.

Having already got rid of opposition skipper Nick kelly and the destructive Michael Bracewell, the slow-left arm orthodox produced a peach on the penultimate ball of his spell to get rid of Callum McLachlan. The Kookaburra pitched on leg-stumps from around the wicket before straightening just enough to beat the willow and trap the batter plumb in front of the stumps. As soon as the umpire raised his finger, Delport wasted no time before launching himself into a front flip with the help of his hands before following it up with an audacious free-style back flip much to the delight of the crowd and his teamamtes' delight.

Even such explicit exhibitons of ecstacy were not enough to contain the 35-year-old as he went on to maniacally flail his limbs in utter delight, presenting a picture of utmost bliss and sending Twitterati into a frenzy.

