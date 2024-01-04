Super Smash | Twitter stunned as Louis Delport embraces Olympic year with audacious flips celebration

Having already got rid of opposition skipper Nick kelly and the destructive Michael Bracewell, the slow-left arm orthodox produced a peach on the penultimate ball of his spell to get rid of Callum McLachlan. The Kookaburra pitched on leg-stumps from around the wicket before straightening just enough to beat the willow and trap the batter plumb in front of the stumps. As soon as the umpire raised his finger, Delport wasted no time before launching himself into a front flip with the help of his hands before following it up with an audacious free-style back flip much to the delight of the crowd and his teamamtes' delight.