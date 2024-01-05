‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter exudes praises as Travis Head dismisses big fish Babar Azam with magical Carey catch

The ball was thereafter handed over to Travis Head by Aussie captain Pat Cummins to bowl the 20th over, hoping to get the big gun Babar Azam. Succeeding in fulfilling his skipper’s wish, Head dismissed Azam with the first ball of the over. Babar was looking comfortable with the Aussie spinners but Head’s outside off delivery perplexed Babar. Known for his superb cover drives, the veteran was tempted once again, but this time, the ball skidded on straight and ultimately took a faint but audible outside edge. Carey needed to be sharp behind the sticks to avoid a good up and carried out his duty with aplomb