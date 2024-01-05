More Options

‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter exudes praises as Travis Head dismisses big fish Babar Azam with magical Carey catch

‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter exudes praises as Travis Head dismisses big fish Babar Azam with magical Carey catch

62

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Babar Azam fell victim to a brilliant grab behind the stumps by Alex Carey on Friday

|

There is something about Australia at home where they always find a way to excel in every department and produce a masterclass. This time it was Travis Head who produced an excellent delivery to remove Babar Azam with the help of a sharp catch by Alex Carey in the third session at SCG on Friday. 

Pakistan tried their level best to come out of the debacle in the third Test on Day 3 after opener Abdullah Shafique fell victim to Mitchell Starc’s blazing in-swinger. However, their rut continued with Shan Masood departing for a golden duck to leave Pakistan struggling at 1/2. However, as a light at the end of the tunnel, Babar Azam and Saim Ayub continued to show grit and produced a noteworthy 57-run partnership. Both of them played a few exceptional shots to accelerate the Pakistan innings but the stand ceased to continue after Ayub fell prey LBW to Nathan Lyon’s brilliant full-length ball.
The ball was thereafter handed over to Travis Head by Aussie captain Pat Cummins to bowl the 20th over, hoping to get the big gun Babar Azam. Succeeding in fulfilling his skipper’s wish, Head dismissed Azam with the first ball of the over. Babar was looking comfortable with the Aussie spinners but Head’s outside off delivery perplexed Babar. Known for his superb cover drives, the veteran was tempted once again, but this time, the ball skidded on straight and ultimately took a faint but audible outside edge. Carey needed to be sharp behind the sticks to avoid a good up and carried out his duty with aplomb
The SCG erupted with the big gun gone as Head with the Golden Arm had struck again, with his teammates coming running all the way from the boundary line to congratulate him. Twitterati couldn’t contain their excitement and praised Travis Head for his first ball wicket in the SCG Test.

Bobsy the king!

Aussie fan

Is it the case?

Disrespect!

Not good

Me too

Definitely

Once again

LOL

Babar departs

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all