‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter lauds Sajid Khan’s skewer to completely rattle Alex Carey into disbelief

Khan was asked to ball the 106th over by skipper Shan Masood and having conceded 71 runs in his 23 overs, the spinner sought to hunt his first prey before the Tea break. His wish arrived on the second ball of the over with a delivery pitched on a length. Carey tried to press forward to block but the Kookaburra’s shine deceived him as the drifting ball went straight with the arm and past the tiny bat-pad gap. It ultimately brushed Carey’s shirt before kissing the leg bail, giving Pakistan a crucial breakthrough just before tea. Khan was ecstatic and enjoyed the moment by jumping and punching the air in delight, even getting a kiss on the head from Agha Salman.