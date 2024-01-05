More Options

‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter lauds Sajid Khan's skewer to completely rattle Alex Carey into disbelief

‌AUS vs PAK I Twitter lauds Sajid Khan’s skewer to completely rattle Alex Carey into disbelief

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Sajid Khan's natural drift due to his unorthodox action got the better of Alex Carey on Friday

With great power comes great responsibility, and with a new ball comes a few great beautiful dismissals. Sajid Khan produced a live example of it by dismissing Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey with a beautiful delivery in the second session of the third day of the New Year’s Test at SCG. 

Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey batted relentlessly in the second session of Day 3 to rescue the Aussies from a precarious position of 205/5, after Travis Head departed to a beautiful delivery by Aamer Jamal. The two batters looked comfortable with a few exceptional drives and flicks to smother the Pakistan bowling line-up and add 84 runs for the sixth wicket until a perplexed Carey fell for Sajid Khan’s cracker of a delivery.
Khan was asked to ball the 106th over by skipper Shan Masood and having conceded 71 runs in his 23 overs, the spinner sought to hunt his first prey before the Tea break. His wish arrived on the second ball of the over with a delivery pitched on a length. Carey tried to press forward to block but the Kookaburra’s shine deceived him as the drifting ball went straight with the arm and past the tiny bat-pad gap. It ultimately brushed Carey’s shirt before kissing the leg bail, giving Pakistan a crucial breakthrough just before tea. Khan was ecstatic and enjoyed the moment by jumping and punching the air in delight, even getting a kiss on the head from Agha Salman. 
The Twitter brigade immediately applauded the magnificent delivery produced by Sajid Khan.

