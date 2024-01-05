More Options

AUS vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Salman ripper bamboozles Labuschagne with Murali-esque turn

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Marnus Labuschagne was left staring at the stumps in disbelief after being undone by an unplayable delivery

Cricket Australia

Muttiah Muralitharan for long provided the template for the off-spinner's dream scalp, albeit with prodigous turn only he was capable of. However, with some help from the pitch, part-timer Salman Agha Ali reminded the SCG of the Lankan legend on Friday by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne with a corker.

‌Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith added over 70 runs to their overnight partnership on Day 3 to take Australia into comfortable territory before succumbing in the space of eight balls to leave them reeling at 187/4, in pursuit of a first-innings total of 313. While the latter fell prey to an ingenious ploy by Shan Masood to deploy catching covers, Marnus had little to blame himself for as he encountered a dream delivery that was practically impossible to keep at bay.
Salman Agha Ali took the ball in hand for the 75th over to continue what had been a tight spell and began with an innocuous delivery at the stumps that was comfortably defended. However, he followed it up with a delectably flighted delivery well outside the off-stump on good length that drew Marnus forward into a defence. Much to the batter's surprise, the Kookaburra landed perfectly on the rough patch created by the footmarks and turned in ludicrously to split the gap between bat and pad and sound the death rattle for the well-set 29-year-old. Marnus, having laboured his way to 60, could not believe his luck as he was left swiveling his head back and forth between the playing surface and disturbed furniture while the off-spinner wheeled away in celebration.
Broadcast graphics later revealed the red cherry had turned an improbable 9.2 degrees to create the perfect off-spinner's dismissal, causing a huge uproar on Twitter.   

