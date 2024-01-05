AUS vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Salman ripper bamboozles Labuschagne with Murali-esque turn
Marnus Labuschagne was left staring at the stumps in disbelief after being undone by an unplayable delivery|
Cricket Australia
Muttiah Muralitharan for long provided the template for the off-spinner's dream scalp, albeit with prodigous turn only he was capable of. However, with some help from the pitch, part-timer Salman Agha Ali reminded the SCG of the Lankan legend on Friday by dismissing Marnus Labuschagne with a corker.
The dream off-spinner's delivery! ✨— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 5, 2024
Salman Ali Agha gets one to RIP to bowl Marnus Labuschagne.#PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/ZWsL2KPt5x
January 5, 2024
My goodness. Marnus has no idea about it. Still doesn’t. #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/y4WWFFbNtQ— Steve Smith (@stevesmithffx) January 5, 2024
Both smith and marnus gone Pakistan back in game💯🔥#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #BabarAzam #WTC25 pic.twitter.com/Na6h6G8lwY— Athar Saleem® (@AtharSaleem01) January 5, 2024
Salman Ali Agha breaks the defense of Marnus Labuschagne.— King Babar Azam Fan Army (@KingBabar56Army) January 5, 2024
It was hot delivery 🥵#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam
pic.twitter.com/iDGkx7s77r
Most spinning delivery of the game - 9.20°. Salman Ali Agha's setup to Marnus was a treat!#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/96LZ5I5DIC— Israr Ahmed Hashmi (@IamIsrarHashmi) January 5, 2024
Salman Ali Agha gets the wicket of Marnus Labuchange pic.twitter.com/PNmODQJBN2— 𝓐𝓫𝓭𝓾𝓵𝓵𝓪𝓱⁵⁶ (@rbar3426) January 5, 2024
Wow! What a ball!— King Babar Azam Fan Army (@KingBabar56Army) January 5, 2024
Salman Ali Agha spins one right out of the rough to knock Marnus Labuschagne over 🔥#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/MFycWCXvDy
Absolute ripper from @SalmanAliAgha1 to remove Marnus Labuschagne! 🎯#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/5cSZJ7JsSM— UMER KHALID 🇵🇰 (@Umerkhaliid) January 5, 2024
It's a ripper it's a jaffa Marnus gone bowled by agha 🔥🔥🔥#PAKvsAUS#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/819ALJj1WV— Zubair (@ZubairBA56) January 5, 2024