AUS vs PAK | Twitter in disbelief as Salman ripper bamboozles Labuschagne with Murali-esque turn

Salman Agha Ali took the ball in hand for the 75th over to continue what had been a tight spell and began with an innocuous delivery at the stumps that was comfortably defended. However, he followed it up with a delectably flighted delivery well outside the off-stump on good length that drew Marnus forward into a defence. Much to the batter's surprise, the Kookaburra landed perfectly on the rough patch created by the footmarks and turned in ludicrously to split the gap between bat and pad and sound the death rattle for the well-set 29-year-old. Marnus, having laboured his way to 60, could not believe his luck as he was left swiveling his head back and forth between the playing surface and disturbed furniture while the off-spinner wheeled away in celebration.