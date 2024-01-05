AUS vs PAK | Twitter in splits as Steve Smith's eagle-eye vision leads to mini Takeshi's Castle contest
A groundsman climbs up the tarp in an unusual act of bravery during the Test's third day|
Some batters in the modern era have become thoroughly infamous for their on-field tantrums, with Steve Smith as the cult leader. However, his obsessive search for detail led to an unusual delay on Friday as chaos and entertainment arose when he spotted a piece of paper behind the sight screen.
Pakistan gained a strong foothold in the New Year's Test at Sydney Cricket Ground with two quick scalps before Lunch on Day 3 to break a 79-run third wicket stand and give the side hopes of gaining a first-innings lead, with Australia still 125 runs off their score of 313. The pair of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne had looked formidable all morning but fell in the space of six balls in a spell of play that began with some frantic sight screen antics.
During the changeover after Hasan Ali completed the 70th over of the innings, Smith took a moment to indicate to the umpire that something had been distracting him off in the distance. Not apparent at first despite the high-definition cameras, a closer inspection revealed a crumpled piece of tape was lying at the center of the huge tarpaulin covering the seats behind the sight screen. Even the Pakistan players struggled to spot what was causing the delay before Babar Azam took it upon himself to point his teammates towards what appeared no more than a black speck from the nearly 100-meter distance.
A groundsman had to run to the middle of the pitch to take note of Smith's concerns before sprinting off to fix it, only to end up standing helplessly by the white tarp. Eventually, a couple of groundsmen sprinted in from another section of the crowd with a huge broom in hand with the whole crowd fixated on their actions before realizing the instrument was not long enough and they'd have to climb the tarp all the same. A young member of the staff volunteered as he cautiously made his way up the polyester with the crowd cheering every moment while 'oohs' and 'aahs' emanated upon every wobble. Ultimately, the piece of tape was retrieved safely much to a huge cheer from the crowd, and while a section of Twitter criticized Smith for causing the delay unnecessarily, the lapse of concentration did ultimately lead to his demise as well as bucketloads of entertainment.
Game Stopped!
January 5, 2024
What a distraction!
January 5, 2024
He can't find it though!
Steve Smith looking for accountability when he loses his wicket. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8SkJGPRFEi— Ash (@_hattrickash_) January 5, 2024
Only he knows
What has happened to Steve Smith— Monk (@3DoubleHundreds) January 5, 2024
It was not funny mate!
Steve Smith finds something bothering him on the sight screen that Babar Azam thought was a ball, tried explaining Saud Shakeel but it turned out to be a tiny black ‘roll of tape’ maybe.— Ameer Hamza Asif (@AmeerHamzaAsif) January 5, 2024
Created a funny scene on the pitch for a couple of minutes. 🤦🏻♂️#AUSvPAK #PAKvsAUS pic.twitter.com/s3bVX0j9dZ
Drama!
lots of drama happened after some disturbing thing found— 🇮🇳 فیضانِ مظہر ♕︎파이잔 (@Faizanjustine) January 5, 2024
Steve Smith Hawk eye finds it#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gPGjlCQ1EI
A sweet little distraction
So Steve Smith is distracted by a small piece of rolled up black tape on the sightscreen around 90 meters from him.Pakistani players are not able to spot it.The ground staff who got rid of it gets a standing ovation.Amazing scenes! Gotta love test Cricket in Australia! #PAKvsAUS— Hinn siðlausi dýrlingur (@SantoImmorale) January 5, 2024
Finally it was dealt with
آسٹیو اسمتھ نے کیا نظر پائی ہے— Sohail Imran (@sohailimrangeo) January 5, 2024
مان گئے ہم
معمولی کالے رول کی وجہ سے میچ روکنا پڑا #AUSvPAK #Stevesmithpic.twitter.com/XcL43V8FIl
That he is...
Steve Smith is so weird😭 https://t.co/rykHOyyaLh— Hayaa (@keepplurking) January 5, 2024
You missed nothing
If someone went around the corner for a dump and has come back, they wouldn't have missed anything because Steve Smith spotted the smallest piece of black tape on the sight screen and play was stopped for ages. #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/k0Ry5KYTGU— Lachlan McKirdy (@LMcKirdy7) January 5, 2024