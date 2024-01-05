AUS vs PAK | Twitter laughs as Jamal shows Shafique red after Pepe-like grossly dangerous sliding tackle
Aamer Jamal narrowly avoided an injury scare on Friday after being needlessly attacked by Abdullah Shafique|
Playing at a packed Sydney Cricket Ground is hostile enough for a touring Test side without worrying about being blindsided by attacks from your own teammates. However, Aamer Jamal wasn't as fortuitous on Friday after nearly encountering an injury courtesy of Abdullah Shafique's two-footed tackle.
Pakistan reined the New Year's Test back under their control at the Syndey Cricket Ground on Day 3 by whittling Australia to five-down when they had a 100-run first-innings deficit still to contend with. Aamer Jamal continued to be the key cog in the visiting side's plans as he got rid of Travis Head for cheap after accounting for Usman Khawaja on Thursday, thus adding to his belligerent 82 with the bat. However, the Men in Green were put under threat of losing their find-of-the-tour midway through the encounter to injury due to the reckless actions of the infamous Abdullah Shafique.
Head clipped a Mir Hamza delivery in the gap at square leg for some easy runs on the final ball of the 78th over with both Jamal and Shafique in chase of the Kookaburra. As the former approached from fine leg to collect the ball, Shafique’s foray from inside the circle culminated in an explicable slide to gather the red cherry from out of the blue. Jamal was completely caught unawares by his teammate’s decision and had no chance to escape the consequences as Shafique’s sliding foot painfully made contact with his ankle, sweeping Jamal off his feet and thumping him down to the ground. Wasim Akram in the commentary box was understandably outraged by the incident and minced no words while berating the poor choice of action from the Pakistan opener.
Even as Shafique tried to defend his actions while tending to Jamal’s knock, the all-rounder remained unconvinced much like Twitterati and playfully signalled for a VAR review before showing his teammate an imaginary card. Shafique’s tackle was brutal enough to remind the social media world of the footballing menace known as Pepe as they quickly drew hilarious comparisons between the two.
