AUS vs PAK | Twitter laughs as Jamal shows Shafique red after Pepe-like grossly dangerous sliding tackle

Head clipped a Mir Hamza delivery in the gap at square leg for some easy runs on the final ball of the 78th over with both Jamal and Shafique in chase of the Kookaburra. As the former approached from fine leg to collect the ball, Shafique’s foray from inside the circle culminated in an explicable slide to gather the red cherry from out of the blue. Jamal was completely caught unawares by his teammate’s decision and had no chance to escape the consequences as Shafique’s sliding foot painfully made contact with his ankle, sweeping Jamal off his feet and thumping him down to the ground. Wasim Akram in the commentary box was understandably outraged by the incident and minced no words while berating the poor choice of action from the Pakistan opener.