AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Oz sniff whitewash after late Hazlewood blitz despite Jamal heroics on Day 3

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

Josh Hazlewood snared three wickets on the penultimate over of the day to place Australia firmly in the driving seat

Pakistan's horror run with the bat continued at SCG on Friday as the side were reduced to 68/7 at stumps courtesy of a devastating spell from Josh Hazlewood. The team had earlier racked up a 14-run lead on the back of Aamer Jamal cleaning up the tail in one swoop to claim a six-fer.

‌Resuming from an overnight score of 116/2, Australia gradually inched closer to Pakistan's first-innings total of 313 through the first two hours of play with both Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith looking comfortable on the slow pitch. The former edged past 50 as the partnership grew to 79 runs, forcing skipper Shan Masood to employ an unconventional off-side field. It instantly paid off as Babar Azam took a sharp catch at catching cover to get rid of Smith for 38 and his partner-in-crime departed an over later courtesy of a corker from Agha Salman. Travis Head failed to play in his usual flamboyant way as well and had his 29-ball struggle ended by Aamer Jamal shortly after Lunch to leave Australia in a spot of bother at 205/5. 
However, the pair of Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey put up a formidable display through the second session despite the red cherry beginning to rag, using the hard new ball to up the scoring rate. The duo seemed set to get through to Tea unscathed with the former registering his fourth fifty of the series but the 84-run stand was eventually broken by Sajid Khan right at the stroke of the 20-minute break.
Jamal used the momentum to breathe fire in the final session, snaring all four remaining scalps in a two-over devastating spell to end with six wickets and earn Pakistan a miraculous 14-run lead. However, the Men in Green failed to capitalize on the advantage as Abdullah Shafique bagged a pair by succumbing to a Mitchell Starc jaffa before Masood departed for a golden duck. Debutant Saim Ayub attempted to respond with a counterattacking 53-ball 33 alongside former skipper Babar Azam (23) before the two fell in quick succession after a 57-run stand. Josh Hazlewood nailed home the Men in Green's misery by accounting for Saud Shakeel for the fourth time in the series as well as getting through Sajid Khan and Salman Agha Ali in a three-wicket maiden over. Stumps were called thereafter with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal at the crease and Pakistan's lead reading 82 runs while having just three wickets to spare.  

