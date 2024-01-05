AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Oz sniff whitewash after late Hazlewood blitz despite Jamal heroics on Day 3

Jamal used the momentum to breathe fire in the final session, snaring all four remaining scalps in a two-over devastating spell to end with six wickets and earn Pakistan a miraculous 14-run lead. However, the Men in Green failed to capitalize on the advantage as Abdullah Shafique bagged a pair by succumbing to a Mitchell Starc jaffa before Masood departed for a golden duck. Debutant Saim Ayub attempted to respond with a counterattacking 53-ball 33 alongside former skipper Babar Azam (23) before the two fell in quick succession after a 57-run stand. Josh Hazlewood nailed home the Men in Green's misery by accounting for Saud Shakeel for the fourth time in the series as well as getting through Sajid Khan and Salman Agha Ali in a three-wicket maiden over. Stumps were called thereafter with Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal at the crease and Pakistan's lead reading 82 runs while having just three wickets to spare.