AUS vs PAK | Twitter reacts as Oz sniff whitewash after late Hazlewood blitz despite Jamal heroics on Day 3
Josh Hazlewood snared three wickets on the penultimate over of the day to place Australia firmly in the driving seat|
Pakistan's horror run with the bat continued at SCG on Friday as the side were reduced to 68/7 at stumps courtesy of a devastating spell from Josh Hazlewood. The team had earlier racked up a 14-run lead on the back of Aamer Jamal cleaning up the tail in one swoop to claim a six-fer.
The great collapse
From 58/2 to 67/7, this collapse has PAKISTAN written all over it. #AUSvsPAK— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) January 5, 2024
WOW
Caption says it all! #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/1f3Rx9vRtV— Amanda (@atrafic) January 5, 2024
Gone
Babar Azam (Bobsy the ling) is gone 😂😂— CricketComiX (@CricketComiX) January 5, 2024
Pakistan is deep trouble against Australia 😂
He can't score one good knock and his fans compare him with Kohli, Gill and Smtih#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS #AUSvPAK #BabarAzam #PakistanCricket #ViratKohli #ShubmanGill #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/q9yqNX8LXv
Crazy
Me, watching #AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/91meLNvfSo— Lyn Shields (@lynshields) January 5, 2024
Good one
Travis Head gets the wicket of Babar Azam 😂#AUSvsPAK #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/9R9XoyEqEx— Utsav 💔 (@utsav__45) January 5, 2024
Collapse
What is happening out there in Sydney.— Mc Dude (@Chaudar95003878) January 5, 2024
W-0-W-0-W
Pakistan are in deep deep Trouble.
67/7 😱😱#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/npDabcdDcu
Welcome to Pakistan
From 58/2 to 68/6— Hassan (@HassanAbbasian) January 5, 2024
Welcome to Pakistan😑#AUSvsPAK pic.twitter.com/pr2g0Vc5LN
Next year
When will Babar Azam score runs? #AUSvsPAK— Alisha Imran (@Alishaimran111) January 5, 2024
Smashed
Hazelwood to Pakistan middle order 🌝#PAKvsAUS #AUSvsPAK #AUSvPAK #jamal #BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/kz7CH6XfHZ— Furkan (@tweetbyfurkan) January 5, 2024
Bhuvi>>>
Test batting average in Australia:— KKR Bhakt 🇮🇳 ™ (@KKRSince2011) January 5, 2024
🇮🇳 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 50
🇵🇰 Babar Azam - 25#AUSvsPAK #PAKvsAUSpic.twitter.com/TYwp5NA9W7