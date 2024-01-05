‌BBL 13, AS vs PS | Matt Short and Chris Lynn star as Adelaide Strikers break Scorchers’ winning spree

Winning the toss, Matthew Short sent the Perth Scorchers to bat first and almost gave them a shocker after Zak Crawley survived a lbw chance. However, on the next delivery, he cleaned up Sam Whiteman for a golden duck followed by Henry Thornton knocking off the stumps of Crawley within the powerplay. Despite the early stutters, Aaron Hardie (37) and Josh Inglis (39) tailored a 60-run third wicket stand to ease off the pressure. Lloyd Pope sent the two batters back to the hut halfway through the innings. Subsequently, Laurie Evans and Cooper Connoly eked 25 runs during the Power Surge before a dramatic final over rolled out where David Payne scalped two wickets and got hammered for a six by Andrew Tye to see the Scorchers reach 153/7.

In pursuit of the chase, D’Arcy Short and Matthew Short gave a flying start whacking Jason Behrendorff and Jhye Richardson for aplenty, They scored over ten runs per over before Lance Morris broke the stand with the scoreboard reading 58/1 after 4.5 overs. However, there was no change in the pattern from the Strikers’ batters as Chris Lynn (33-ball 50*) and Matt (51-ball 76*) smacked the Scorchers bowlers left, right, and center. Both batters went on to smash a half-century and steered the side past the finishing line with no more hiccups and 23 balls to spare.

Chris Lynn hits upper deckers for fun! 🤩 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/6JAW6jEpH7 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 5, 2024

Chris Lynn still got it. — ✯Aaman✯ (@SRKsRobot) January 5, 2024

After Gautam Gambhir and Manish Pandey, Chris Lynn should also return to the team.@KKRiders @lynny50 — Mohammad Wahid 🇮🇳 (@wahidlucknavi) January 5, 2024

What a shot!! 🏏



Chris Lynn and Matt Short are peppering the upper decks of Adelaide Oval #BBL13pic.twitter.com/Bl1j1RcxRJ — Saqib Khan (@saqibkhan_10) January 5, 2024

Mathew Short 😭😭🔥🔥🔥 — NaTaRaJ ✨ (@NaTaraJ_21) January 5, 2024

I still managed to do it 😂 Chris Lynn saved my ass, idk how but I won by 7 points — Hex (@hexvfxx) January 5, 2024

