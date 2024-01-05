ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | India and Pakistan locked in same group, SA in Group of Death 





The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the anticipated 2024 T20 World Cup on Friday with the Asian arch-rivals, India and Pakistan locked in the same group along with Ireland, USA, and Canada. The Men in Blue are slated to kick off their campaign on June 5 against Ireland followed by a mouthwatering contest against neighbors, Pakistan. Their final two matches of the tourney are scheduled against USA and Canada in New York and Florida respectively.

The defending champions, England find themselves along with their ashes rivals, Australia with Namibia, Scotland, and Oman as the other teams. While Group C will see one of the hosts, the West Indies, locked along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, Group D can be regarded as a group of death with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.

The Indians side were the inaugural champions of the prestigious tournament and will look to end their 17-year-long drought in this competition in the USA and the West Indies. As the tournament got extended to 20 teams for the first time in the history of the mega-event, the teams have been split into four groups with five teams in each of them. The top two nations from each group will progress to the knockout stage.

Group A : India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, The USA

Group B : England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman

Group C : New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea

Group D : South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal