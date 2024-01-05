ICC T20 World Cup 2024 | India and Pakistan locked in same group, SA in Group of Death
In a much-anticipated revelation with cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, the 2024 T20 World Cup schedule has finally been unveiled. Arch-rivals, India and Pakistan have been drafted in Group A with the Men in Blue scheduled to play all their group-stage matches in the USA.
The defending champions, England find themselves along with their ashes rivals, Australia with Namibia, Scotland, and Oman as the other teams. While Group C will see one of the hosts, the West Indies, locked along with New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, Group D can be regarded as a group of death with South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, and Nepal.
The Indians side were the inaugural champions of the prestigious tournament and will look to end their 17-year-long drought in this competition in the USA and the West Indies. As the tournament got extended to 20 teams for the first time in the history of the mega-event, the teams have been split into four groups with five teams in each of them. The top two nations from each group will progress to the knockout stage.
Group A : India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, The USA
Group B : England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, Oman
Group C : New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, Papua New Guinea
Group D : South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal