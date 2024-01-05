IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter abuzz as Jemimah and Renuka mirror Pakistan’s age-old fielding woes in Mumbai
As good a cricket team as Pakistan have been in cricket, unfortunately for them, their embarrassing fielding moments are etched into cricketing folklore. Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur mirrored a similar act during the first T20I against Australia when a miscommunication led to misery.
After being on the receiving end of an ODI series whitewash against Australia, India Women seemed ruthless with the ball as 19-year-old Titas Sadhu struck early with the ball, extracting three scalps within her first couple of overs. However, the Indian team’s fielding loopholes were still on display when a communication gap between Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Thakur recreated a famous Pakistan fielding gaffe.
Ellyse Perry, and the in-form Phoebe Litchfield joined hands to help Australia recover from early jolts with the latter turning out lucky in the 12th over. Indian cricketers, Renuka and Jemimah indulged in a fielding mishap that stirred back memories when Shoaib Malik and Saeed Ajmal’s poor communication against West Indies gave Chris Gayle an extra life.
On the first ball of the 12th over, Deepti Sharma dished a fuller one at the middle and off stump line to which Litchfield attempted a reverse sweep. She incurred a top-edge on the intended stroke and the ball marooned just over short third man region where Renuka was stationed. Jemimah was placed in backward point region and was quick enough to almost reach there for a catch but seeing Renuka chase the ball backward she was paused. Eventually, the ball landed between the two fielders and they were spotted to look at each other's face. Seeing this, the Twitterverse recalled the famous Pakistan fielding horror that included Malik and Ajmal against West Indies in 2008/09.
