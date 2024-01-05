‌IND-W vs AUS-W | Twitter abuzz as Jemimah and Renuka mirror Pakistan’s age-old fielding woes in Mumbai

On the first ball of the 12th over, Deepti Sharma dished a fuller one at the middle and off stump line to which Litchfield attempted a reverse sweep. She incurred a top-edge on the intended stroke and the ball marooned just over short third man region where Renuka was stationed. Jemimah was placed in backward point region and was quick enough to almost reach there for a catch but seeing Renuka chase the ball backward she was paused. Eventually, the ball landed between the two fielders and they were spotted to look at each other's face. Seeing this, the Twitterverse recalled the famous Pakistan fielding horror that included Malik and Ajmal against West Indies in 2008/09.