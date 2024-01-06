More Options

AUS vs PAK | Twitter pays tribute to Warner capping off dream farewell by sealing 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

David Warner received a guard of honour in each innings from his Pakistani counterparts with his wife and three daughters in attendance

Cricket Australia

Australia made lightwork of Pakistan in the third Test at Sydney Cricket Ground to seal a dominant 8-wicket triumph and complete the clean sweep. David Warner secured himself the perfect farewell with a commanding 57 alongside Marnus Labuschagne's fifty to comfortably chase down the 130-run target.

‌Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal kicked off the day confidently with a 42-run stand to move Pakistan past the catastrophic overnight score of 68/7, on a pitch playing much better than the previous day. However, just as the pair sparked hopes of setting a competitive target, Nathan Lyon ragged a ball off the surface to have Rizwan caught at leg slip for 28 and Jamal succumbed to a Pat Cummins short ball ploy three balls later. Lyon eventually wrapped up the visitors' innings for 115 by sending Hasan Ali's off-stump cartwheeling to secure a target of 130 for the hosts.
The chase began ominously for the Kangaroos with Sajid Khan getting Usman Khawaja trapped LBW in a wicket-maiden. However, Shan Masood's inexplicable decision to not throw the Kookaburra to the tour's highest wicket-taker Jamal allowed the retirement-bound David Warner to set the tone thereon with trademark flamboyant shotmaking, executing an array of reverse sweeps and paddle shots that were further enabled by a spilled difficult half-chance. The 37-year-old raced to his 37th and final Test half-century off just 56 deliveries at the stroke of Lunch to take Australia within 39 runs off a 17th straight victory at home against Pakistan.
Marnus Labuschagne, who had been uncharacteristically keeping pace with his more aggressive-minded teammate, registered his own fifty in the second session from 64 balls. Warner eventually succumbed to Sajid for 57, 11 runs short of the chequered flag, bringing down the curtains on his 112-Test career with 8,786 runs and finishing with an average of 44.59 in front of a rousing standing ovation by the rival team and his home crowd at the SCG. Labuschagne eventually hit the winning runs in the 26thh over to remain unbeaten on 62 and further extend the visitors' 28-year drought. 

