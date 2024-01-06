AUS vs PAK | Twitter pays tribute to Warner capping off dream farewell by sealing 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan

Marnus Labuschagne, who had been uncharacteristically keeping pace with his more aggressive-minded teammate, registered his own fifty in the second session from 64 balls. Warner eventually succumbed to Sajid for 57, 11 runs short of the chequered flag, bringing down the curtains on his 112-Test career with 8,786 runs and finishing with an average of 44.59 in front of a rousing standing ovation by the rival team and his home crowd at the SCG. Labuschagne eventually hit the winning runs in the 26thh over to remain unbeaten on 62 and further extend the visitors' 28-year drought.