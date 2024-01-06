Super Smash | Twitter lauds Otago Volts’ superb victory as Jacob Duffy’s 4/19 goes in vain
Glenn Phillips played the starring role in the encounter with an unbeaten half-century|
ICC
Fortune favours the brave, but not Northern Brave apparently who bowled and fielded well in the power play but leaked too many runs post that. The side attempted to defend the modest target of 129 at Seddon Park on Saturday to climb the points table but ultimately succumbed to defeat in 17 overs.
What a day for them
What a day for Otago Cricket! Volts and Sparks both absolutely superb against good ND teams.— Mark Currie (@MarkCurrieNZ) January 6, 2024
I dare you to write both sides off. I wont. #supersmashnz
Remarkable bowling
The ball-striking at the death in the ongoing #SuperSmashNZ has been remarkable. A tough job for the bowlers to stem the runflow.— Jeet Vachharajani🏏 (@Jeetv27) January 5, 2024
Run-rates:
Central Stags - 12.8
Otago Volts - 12.4
Auckland Aces - 12.1
Wellington Firebirds - 10.6
Canterbury Kings - 9.9
Northern Districts - 9.7
Always
Always be Northern Knights— Sam Smith (@sgowsmith1988) January 6, 2024
Strong all round display
A strong all round display from the @OtagoCricket Volts with Jacob Duffy (4-19) & Jake Gibson (3-19), followed by skipper Dean Foxcroft (55*) and Glenn Phillips (53*) means they beat the Brave Men by 8 wickets. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/04rwivLUrp 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/JZGaVDOi5P— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024
50 for him
50 for Foxcroft! The Volts skipper brings it up off 47 balls. Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/04rwivLmBR #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/3E2oTjEL6X— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024
A quick fifty
50 for Glenn Phillips! He gets there in quicktime having faced just 27 balls. Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/04rwivLmBR #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/kgQNt3BIDG— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024
A mammoth six
A mammoth six from Glenn Phillips, he's kicking up a gear now! Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/04rwivLmBR #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/dPusqRb3YQ— Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024
