‌Super Smash | Twitter lauds Otago Volts’ superb victory as Jacob Duffy’s 4/19 goes in vain

The Volts had a shaky start as both their openers Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson got relatively early to leave the game in balance at 50/2. Nevertheless, the innings underwent rapid acceleration courtesy of Glenn Phillips and skipper Dean Foxcroft who batted with ease to construct a brilliant partnership of 82 runs and seal victory with eight wickets and three overs to spare. Phillips particularly left no stone unturned, producing a highlight reel moment with three back-to-back sixes courtesy of a few poorly pitched balls to rattle Tim Pringle. With this win, the Otago Volts successfully climbed up to the fourth place in the points table, surpassing Central Districts with their second win while the Northern Brave remained playing catch-up with just 4 points at the bottom of the table.

Strong all round display

A strong all round display from the @OtagoCricket Volts with Jacob Duffy (4-19) & Jake Gibson (3-19), followed by skipper Dean Foxcroft (55*) and Glenn Phillips (53*) means they beat the Brave Men by 8 wickets. Catch up on all scores | https://t.co/04rwivLUrp 📷= @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/JZGaVDOi5P — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024

A quick fifty

50 for Glenn Phillips! He gets there in quicktime having faced just 27 balls. Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/04rwivLmBR #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/kgQNt3BIDG — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024

A mammoth six

A mammoth six from Glenn Phillips, he's kicking up a gear now! Follow play LIVE and free on @TVNZ+ and DUKE. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/04rwivLmBR #SuperSmashNZ pic.twitter.com/dPusqRb3YQ — Dream11 Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) January 6, 2024

