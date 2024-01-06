More Options

‌Super Smash | Twitter lauds Otago Volts’ superb victory as Jacob Duffy’s 4/19 goes in vain

‌Super Smash | Twitter lauds Otago Volts’ superb victory as Jacob Duffy’s 4/19 goes in vain

16

Written by: SportsCafe Desk

no photo

Glenn Phillips played the starring role in the encounter with an unbeaten half-century

|

ICC

Fortune favours the brave, but not Northern Brave apparently who bowled and fielded well in the power play but leaked too many runs post that. The side attempted to defend the modest target of 129 at Seddon Park on Saturday to climb the points table but ultimately succumbed to defeat in 17 overs.

Northern Brave aimed for two points as they locked horns with Otago Volts in the exciting 15th match of the Super Smash League. The stakes were high given both the teams have had a turbulent season with the Brave mouldering at the bottom of the table, having only tasted victory once in three outings. The toss favoured Brave skipper Jeet Raval who decided to bat first. Tim Seifert and Katene Clarke walked out with heads held high to give the Brave a brilliant start but their hopes were shattered as Clarke was dismissed for a meagre 10 runs with the scorecard reading 13/1. A steady partnership of 35 runs between Joe Carter and Seifert brought them back in the game but Jacob Tuffy’s outstanding spell of 4/19 triggered a severe middle order collapse. Eventually, Kiwi veteran Mitchell Santner delivered some powerful blows towards the death in a brilliant 49 off 34 balls, thus guiding the Brave to a decent total of 128. 
The Volts had a shaky start as both their openers Hamish Rutherford and Jake Gibson got relatively early to leave the game in balance at 50/2. Nevertheless, the innings underwent rapid acceleration courtesy of Glenn Phillips and skipper Dean Foxcroft who batted with ease to construct a brilliant partnership of 82 runs and seal victory with eight wickets and three overs to spare. Phillips particularly left no stone unturned, producing a highlight reel moment with three back-to-back sixes courtesy of a few poorly pitched balls to rattle Tim Pringle.  With this win, the Otago Volts successfully climbed up to the fourth place in the points table, surpassing Central Districts with their second win while the Northern Brave remained playing catch-up with just 4 points at the bottom of the table.



What a day for them

Remarkable bowling

Always

Strong all round display

50 for him

People like it

A quick fifty

A mammoth six

Loses in a row

Lol

Get updates! Follow us on

Open all