Ambati Rayudu exits politics to return to the cricket field for MI Emirates in ILT20
A day after exiting the political fray, former Indian cricketer, Ambati Rayudu took to social media to announce that he will be returning to the cricket field during the upcoming International League T20. He will represent his former franchise Mumbai Indians’ subsidiary, MI Emirates in the tourney.
In a recent development, Ambati Rayudu, who had retired from the IPL after being part of the Chennai Super Kings in 2023, has announced that he will represent the MI Emirates in the forthcoming ILT20 slated to begin on January 19. The Andhra Pradesh-based cricketer ended his political alliance with the YSRC in the process after joining on December 28, 2023, explaining professional sports "requires me to be politically non-affiliated whilst playing professional sport" in a tweet.
Having featured in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is, the 38-year-old gathered 1,736 runs in his international career. He played 203 IPL matches including donning the franchise jersey for two of the most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He announced his retirement after CSK attained their fifth IPL title in the 2023 edition before going on to participate in a short stint for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, the same year.
The Emirates finished third in the points table in the inaugural season of the ILT20 and went to reach Qualifier 2 before the Gulf Giants thrashed them by four wickets. The addition of Rayudu will bolster the side in the second season of the glitterati league with the Emirates playing their first match against the Dubai Capitals on January 20.
I Ambati Rayudu will be representing the Mumbai Indians in the upcoming ILt20 from jan 20th in Dubai. Which requires me to be politically non affiliated whilst playing professional sport.— ATR (@RayuduAmbati) January 7, 2024