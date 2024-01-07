‌Ambati Rayudu exits politics to return to the cricket field for MI Emirates in ILT20

Having featured in 55 ODIs and 6 T20Is, the 38-year-old gathered 1,736 runs in his international career. He played 203 IPL matches including donning the franchise jersey for two of the most successful teams - Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. He announced his retirement after CSK attained their fifth IPL title in the 2023 edition before going on to participate in a short stint for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League, the same year.